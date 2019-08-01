Dosti Realty Launches Dosti Planet North – Phase 4 – Dosti Opal in Shil Thane

by businesswireindia.com

Dosti Opal homes are designed to cater to small and medium sized families

There is something for everyone here, with budget and configuration friendly apartments keeping up the promise of living with convenience

Subsequent to the outstanding response of the launch of Dosti Planet North, Phase 2 – Dosti Jade and Phase 3 – Dosti Onyx, Dosti Realty, one of India’ most credible developers have announced the launch of Dosti Planet North – Phase 4 – Dosti Opal.



Taking forward the grandeur of Dosti Planet North in this phase, the new tower – Dosti Opal will encompass configurations of 1 BHK & 2 BHK optima homes which has been designed to cater to small and medium sized families. Located in Shil Thane, a rapidly growing location, the project keeps its promise of providing an elevated living experience with the advantage of convenience. There are also 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes available in the Dosti Onyx and Dosti Jade so there is something for everyone’s budget.



Dosti Planet North is designed in a self-sufficient manner with a host of outdoor amenities spread across the project including a Multipurpose Lawn, Kids Play Area, Jogging Track, Multipurpose Sports Court, Cricket Area, Outdoor Gym, Amphitheatre, Skating Rink and Adventure Sports Area. Additionally, there is also a luxurious private clubhouse – Dosti Club Royale* adjacent to the project that hosts conveniences including an Indoor Swimming Pool and Kids Pool, Gymnasium, Multi-Purpose Room, Table Tennis, Snooker, Chess and Carom Room, Squash Court, Steam Room, Jacuzzi Room and Multipurpose Sports Court among others with the backdrop of a refreshing environment.



True to the meaning of advantage of convenience, Dosti Planet North is located at a strategic place where it enjoys excellent connectivity to any part of the city. Presence of basic infrastructure in the form of retail shops within the complex as well as easy connectivity to shopping markets, malls, banks, hospitals, etc, makes it easier for residents to avail their daily requirements. Also, focusing on the fact that a child’s school should ideally be closest to one’s residence, the Dosti Foundation ICSE School located adjacent to the Dosti Planet North, offers residents the option of availing an excellent education in a conducive environment.



Another advantage is its closeness to the business districts in Thane, Thane-Belapur Road that is home to commercial / IT / ITeS companies and Navi Mumbai locations like Airoli, Ghansoli, and Vashi etc. which are prominent commercial / industrial locations. Further, the area’s proximity to a host of commercial/ industrial pockets in and around Shil Phata, such as Rabale, Mahape, Turbe and Taloja is also leading to heightened activity in the region. The road infrastructure surrounding Shil Thane is of high quality with exceptional connectivity to various parts of the city via a strong network of roadways and railways. The proposed Mumbai – Airoli Tunnel and proposed elevated corridor connecting the Eastern Express Highway to Navi Mumbai will be a further boon for residents in the coming years. The proposed additional two lanes for the Shil Phata to Kalyan Road will boost the area’s advantage as a strategic location.



Mr. Deepak Goradia – Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty commenting on the launch of Dosti Planet North – Phase 4 – Dosti Opal, says, “All of our projects have one major aim, that is to fulfill every homebuyers’ dream of owning a home in Mumbai city. After the successful completion of Planet North – Phase 1 where we delivered 1100+ homes and the tremendous response received for Dosti Onyx and Dosti Jade, the growing demand has encouraged us to launch Phase 4 – Dosti Opal. Shil Thane is emerging as a favoured working as well as housing destination of the MMR region due to its close proximity and ease-free connectivity to all parts of the city. The well-planned layout of the Dosti Planet North and the convenience of proximity to the Dosti Foundation School which is one of the first ICSE schools developed here also enhance the lifestyle quotient.”



Dosti Planet North – Phase 2 – Dosti Jade is registered with MahaRERA under registration number: P51700018165, Dosti Planet North – Phase 3 – Dosti Onyx is registered with MahaRERA under registration number: P51700020162 & Dosti Planet North – Phase 4 – Dosti Opal is registered with MahaRERA under registration number: P51700021576 and are available on website https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that sale/lease of all premises in these projects shall be governed by agreement for sale/lease. T&C Apply. This project is financed by Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited. *Dosti Club Royale is a private clubhouse. Right of admission is reserved by the promoter.

