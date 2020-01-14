Dr. Mihir Shah, Distinguished Professor at Shiv Nadar University Appointed Chairman of the Committee to Draft the National Water Policy

by businesswireindia.com

The Committee will submit the draft report within six months

Dr. Shah has designed a globally first-of-its-kind Master Program in Water Science and Policy at the Centre for Public Affairs and Critical Theory (C-PACT), School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SoHSS) at Shiv Nadar University



Dr. Mihir Shah, Distinguished Professor, Shiv Nadar University Shashi Shekhar, former Secretary, Water Resources, Government of India Dr. R.C. Panda, former secretary, Government of India A.B. Pandya, former chairman of the Centre Water Commission (CWC) Prof. Tushaar Shah, International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Prof. Anamika Barua, IIT Guwahati Dr. Himanshu Kulkarni, Advanced Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (ACWADAM), Pune Srinivas Chokkakula, Centre of Policy Research B Rath, Technical Expert (Water Management), National Rainfed Area Authority, Development of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Brijesh Sikka, Retd. Scientist ‘G’, National River Conservation Directorate Prof K.J. Joy, Senior Fellow, Society of promoting Participative Ecosystem Management (SOPPECOM)



​The Shiv Nadar University, a leading multidisciplinary and research-focused university, today announced thatat the University has been appointed theThe committee established by the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India will outline the new National Water Policy (NWP) for the country.The committee comprising 11 members including Dr. Shah will draft the National Water Policy (NWP) and will submit this to the government within six months from the date of its constitution.The members of the committee include:It may be recalled that Dr. Shah was primarily responsible for drafting the paradigm shift in the management of India’s water resources as enunciated in the 12Five Year Plan, during his tenure as Member, Planning Commission, Government of India from 2009 to 2014. In 2015, In a remarkable continuity of governance, the Government of India appointed Dr. Shah to Chair a Committee for Restructuring the Central Water Commission and Central Ground Water Board. The report of the Committee proposed radical changes in the architecture of water governance in India.said, “It is both an honour and a privilege to head the Committee to draft the National Water Policy.The fact that the Government recognises the need to revise the NWP shows the significance it attaches to reforms in the water sector, which are both long overdue and also critical to the lives and livelihoods of India’s people but also to the very integrity of India’s growth process.”Describing the process being adopted by his Committee, Dr. Shah said, “It is our endeavour to hold wide ranging consultations with all primary stakeholders, be they State Governments, academia, civil society, industry, farmer’s representatives etc. The consultations so far have revealed how strongly all stakeholders feel about the need for radical reforms in the water sector and the incredible consensus that seems to be emerging around the broad contours of this reform towards greater democratisation, multi-disciplinarity and the need to break down silos into which we have divided water.”Source: Businesswire