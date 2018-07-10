Dr Ravi Mehrotra Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Seatrade 30th Anniversary Awards Event

by businesswireindia.com

Dr Ravi Mehrotra CBE, Chairman of Foresight Group International Ltd., was presented with a lifetime achievement award by Mr Chris Hayman (Chairman, Seatrade) at theSeatrade 30Anniversary Award Ceremony held at the Landmark, London on June 29The award recognises recipients who have made a significant and lasting contribution to shipping and the maritime industry.In making the Award Mr Hayman stated that, “The award goes to a man who has achieved a very great deal across a number of fields, not just shipping,” and highlighted that, “his accomplishments had spanned drilling, the high-end restaurant business, farming, shoe manufacture & retailing, as well as running a maritime & offshore training institute in the grounds of his former family home city in a landlocked state of one of the world’s most populous countries.”This award arrives shortly after Vivekanand 2 (a drilling rig from Foresight Offshore Drilling formerly Hallworthy Shipping Limited S.A.) was announced as “THE BEST PERFORMING RIG OF 2017/18” for ONGC (Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited). The Rig was selected during the recent JRM (Joint Review Meeting) chaired by the Chairman & Managing Director of ONGC from amongst 38 offshore jack-up drilling rigs working in the Mumbai offshore area.Dr Mehrotra has also recently announced that he is embarking on a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative with the Indian Government to undertake the cleansing of the holy river Ganges and landscaping of its banks on a stretch passing through his home city of Kanpur.Source: Businesswire