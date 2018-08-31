Drivezy Ties up With Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India to Offer 3,000 Vehicles Across Bangalore & Hyderabad

by businesswireindia.com

Drivezy recently commenced its Smart Commute, a last-mile self-drive rental service for Hyderabad Metro Rail passengers. The rationale behind ‘last mile connectivity’ using bikes and scooters is to simplify travel for metro commuters who face difficulties in reaching their final destination from metro stations. Under Smart Commute rentals, customers pay by the kilometer and can rent a two-wheeler for as prices as low as Rs. 2 per Km.

Elaborating on the customer trends in the shared mobility segment, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “Driving the shared mobility story in India is the young and digital savvy generation who is looking for convenient last mile connectivity solutions for their daily commute. Scooters have a universal acceptance due to their unisex appeal comfort and convenience and are the most preferred choice of customers availing shared mobility services. We thank Drivezy for trusting in Honda for their latest fleet expansion of 3,000 units and wish them the very best.”

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has joined hands with self-drive rental platform Drivezy to offeron the latter's platform in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The strategic partnership sees the company gain momentum in the innovative future of shared mobility services.Speaking on the occasion,said, “The sharing economy in recent years has attracted significant attention due to its potential to generate new markets and employment by making use of idle assets. The future of world belongs to shared, connected and zero waste mobility and we look forward to working closely with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. towards this mission.”Drivezy’s marketplace allows individual vehicle owners to list their idle cars, motorcycles and scooters and turn them into profit generating assets by renting the vehicles to customers at a fraction of the cost required to purchase a vehicle. Since the inception of this model, the platform has enlisted over 7,500 vehicles; including cars, bikes and scooters. The company plans to enlist over 10,000 two-wheelers by the end of 2018. Drivezy’s two-wheeler sharing services are also available in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mangalore and Mysore.Drivezy is looking to triple its revenue and fleet size in financial year 2018, which will be driven by its marketplace model. The company aims to utilize the additional fleet to include one-way, intra-city sharing services for motorcycles and scooters in the city. Customers can pick a two-wheeler from designated locations and drop it at any Drivezy location within city limits. Unlike conventional rental services, this absolves the need of returning the vehicle at the point of origin, providing customers a greater degree of convenience. This will allow customers to travel at half the price of taxis and cabs.Founded in April 2015, Drivezy (formerly JustRide) was one among the few startups selected by the prestigious American startup accelerator Y Combinator for the 2016 summer batch and is backed by Google. The company has raised a total of US$16 million from leading global investors. Headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka, Drivezy currently operates in 5 other cities across India including, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Mysore. With a monthly GMV of over $2.8 million, Drivezy is the largest marketplace for vehicle rentals in India. The startup has drawn the interest of notable entrepreneurs and investors from Silicon Valley and abroad, including It-Farm, CrowdWorks, Das Capital, Adora Cheung, Kima Ventures, Susa, Axan, Justin Kan and Paul Buccheit.Source: Businesswire