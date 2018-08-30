DSIJ's Mr. Padode Meets PM Modi

by businesswireindia.com

India's leading stock market magazine, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) had a proud moment on Saturday, 25August 2018 when DSIJ's Editor-in-Chief, V B Padode and Rajesh V Padode, Managing Director of DSIJ met the charismatic Prime Minister of India in person to gift a copy of the book, '. The book is authored by V B Padode, Editor-in-Chief of Dalal Street Investment Journal.Critiquing on the tenures of 14 prime ministers of India, V B Padode transverse the history of India from Nehruvian era to the current Modi Sarkar. The book also presents an agenda to the central government."Meeting Modi ji in person was an extreme delight and it further reinforced my confidence in the country’s leadership to take us to new heights. I sincerely believe and hope that Modi ji continues in office for another 10 years and brings our country at par with other top developed nations in the world."Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi along with President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu graced the occasion with their presence at Padode family's function held in Delhi last week.The presence of these distinguished dignitaries was indeed a proud moment for all of us at Dalal Street Investment Journal.Source: Businesswire