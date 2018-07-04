Ducon Infratechnologies Reports Record New Orders for its USA Subsidiary

by businesswireindia.com

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE:534674, NSE: DUCON), (“Ducon Infratechnologies”) announced today that its US subsidiary, Ducon Combustion Equipment Inc., (Subsidiary) has received new orders of INR 52 crores for two 50 MW packaged cogeneration plants from a major S. Korean EPC company during the month of June 2018. The orders will be delivered in the next two months. The Company had set up the Subsidiary last December to supply packaged boilers, cogeneration plants and heat recovery systems to clients worldwide.

“As a result of our expanded sales and marketing activities over the past several months we are seeing increased activity in our newly formed Subsidiary’s business.” said Aron Govil, Chairman of the Company. “Our goal here is to have consistent on-going business which will supplement our existing growing business in India” continued Mr. Govil.

About Ducon Infratechnologies Limited

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE: 534674, NSE: DUCON) is a technology company based in India for providing solutions in the Industrial, infrastructure & digital space to multiple business segments across varied industries. The Company diversified into FGD systems, bulk material handling systems, and Electrification & infrastructure markets through recently completed demerger process. The original IT business of the company deals with network & hardware solutions, marketing initiatives, distribution, volume procurement and end to end technical support. In the recently acquired infrastructure business, the Company offers execution of turnkey FGD systems for power & industrial boilers, bulk material handling systems and electrification projects across India and neighboring regions. The Company is led by a team of young and dynamic professionals with technical, marketing and sales know-how and has an objective to become a leading solution provider in the digital and infrastructure business sectors.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors. that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005635/en/

Source: Businesswire