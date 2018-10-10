Duracell Will Keep Indian Mobiles Mobile

by businesswireindia.com

Since its foundation in the early 1940s, Duracell has become an iconic personal power brand, trusted for compact and longer-lasting batteries. Duracell became a permanent part of the Berkshire Hathaway group since March 2016, and at the heart of it all has been the Duracell Bunny.

Duracell Powerbanks Protection features 1 Protection to consumers and their phones against short circuit (input & output) 2 Over voltage (at output port) 3 Flame retardant case 4 Dual safety circuits 5 Under temperature operation 6 Output overload 7 Over and under voltage at the input 8 Cable loop protection 9 Over temperature protection 10 Overcharge or discharge at cell level

Realising that one’s smartphone is just about to run out of power, is the most feared moment by everyone in today’s times. Not to mention the resulting stress and hassle of finding a nearby socket. It’s called ‘low battery anxiety’ and it can ruin a perfectly wonderful day. That’s why Duracell is set on a mission to keep India’s mobiles mobile and put all those worries to rest. Twill launchThe Powerbanks will beIndia, currently, represents the highest YoY growth (16 percent) for smartphone users in the world with this number to hit 337 million by the end of 2018 and reach 490.9 million by 2022 (eMarketer, May 2018).Duracell brings to its customers unstoppable and long-lasting power for devices providing them with an uninterrupted connection to the world for up to 72 hours. The Duracell Powerbank powers up your phone 2x faster than a regular 5W wall-mounted socket, so even while charging, you can keep your mobile, mobile.Duracell’s Powerbanks are compatible with Apple, android and most USB-powered devices.With the growing number of smartphone users in India, there is an increasing demand for powerbanks and consumers usually buy it based on its charging capacity, prices and mAh power capacity. Powerbanks capable of charging a device several times is expected to drive the growth of the market. Known for its longer lasting batteries, Duracell Powerbanks can charge phones up to 30 percent in 20 minutes, thereby enabling consumers to stay connected without any disruption. The Duracell 10050 mAH Powerbank powers up a cell phone two times faster than a regular wall-mounted socket giving consumers 72 hours extra talk and surf time.Speaking about the launch of the Powerbanks in India,, “Duracell is trusted across the world for its high-performance alkaline batteries. The requirement for a high capacity power bank is essential and Duracell lives up to its promise of excellence and providing long-lasting power. In launching Duracell Powerbanks in India, we are catering to the needs of the consumer living in today’s fast-paced world and constantly multi-tasking on their smart phones. Our new mobile Powerbank empowers consumers to get on with their busy lives, without worrying about their phones losing its charge. The Powerbank also sports multiple security features to keep safety as priority. Light in weight, it has the trademark Copper Top design that is synonymous with Duracell.”Come 10th October, it’s time to continue to enjoy your mobile lifestyle no matter where you are or plan to be. The Duracell Powerbank will be the guardian of your independence as it keeps your smartphone constantly connected to the world.Backed by the superior quality of Duracell and a three-year warranty, Duracell Powerbanks have ten protection features that include:Source: Businesswire