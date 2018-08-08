DXC Technology and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Collaborate to Modernize IT Services and Accelerate Client Migrations to AWS

by businesswireindia.com

Companies to deliver agile, end-to-end cloud migration solutions that couple the power of the AWS cloud with DXC industry-based digital services and intellectual property



New global DXC – AWS Integrated Practice will provide clients with increased agility, innovation, and cost savings



DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced a multi-year, global agreement to build a new multi-billion dollar DXC – AWS Integrated Practice that will deliver IT migration, application transformation, and business innovation to global Fortune 1000 clients.

The DXC – AWS Integrated Practice will offer clients secure, cloud-first solutions that combine the breadth and depth of cloud services offered through AWS with DXC enterprise services to enable them to innovate in their industries, be more agile, and better adapt to dynamic market conditions with speed and at scale — while also modernizing their operations for a digital era.

DXC clients are global enterprises that are looking to accelerate their digital transformations by migrating to AWS with DXC, leveraging the trusted relationships they have relied on for years. The new collaboration will focus on application migration, digital transformation, and industry-specific services that optimize DXC’s industry intellectual property (IP) running on AWS, the world’s leading cloud.

About the Practice

The new DXC – AWS Integrated Practice builds on the existing DXC and AWS relationship and is focused on enabling clients to easily migrate their existing IT environments and applications to the cloud. It is a direct response to growing client demand for integrated, highly-secure, industry-based solutions that leverage the advanced cloud technologies, reliability, scale, and pace of innovation of AWS. The practice is the centerpiece of a far-reaching, multi-year agreement between the two companies that also encompasses joint development, marketing, sales, and delivery of AWS solutions.

“Today’s agreement combines DXC’s deep expertise in enterprise services and industry-specific IP with the power of the AWS cloud to speed our clients’ digital transformations,” said Mike Lawrie, chairman, president and CEO, of DXC Technology. “In addition to driving new levels of performance and productivity, clients will realize cost savings that can be reinvested in game-changing digital technologies that benefit their customers, employees, and all stakeholders.”

"For many years, successful enterprises have relied on DXC's expertise to manage their IT," said Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS. "This agreement represents a commitment for both DXC and AWS to make it much easier to enable long-time and newer DXC clients to take advantage of the Cloud with the most functionality, the most innovation, the largest partner ecosystem, and the most experience at helping companies run at scale—all of which allows customers to access the best set of capabilities to evolve and differentiate their customer experience."

For two decades Union Insurance Group has designed its policies to specifically meet the unique needs of more than 6,000 labor organizations. They have recently deployed DXC’s Integral, an end-to-end insurance solution that covers the entire insurance lifecycle, from point of sale to claims and payouts, with functions accessed from a single web portal, on AWS.

“Union Insurance has engaged DXC and AWS to work on Union’s digital transformation strategy in order to better serve and engage with Union’s clients and partners,” said Anshul Srivastav, CIO of UAE-based Union Insurance. “Digital transformation is a game changer and helps position Union Insurance for continued success.

“We’re excited about the power of DXC and AWS coming together to accelerate our migration to the cloud,” Srivastav continued. “Now, our time-to-market with innovative products that are designed to thrill our customers is almost real-time. As a result, a lot more new, technology-based insurance products are getting rolled out and are generating revenue for the company.”

The DXC – AWS Integrated Practice will work to optimize DXC’s AWS offerings, with an initial focus on:

Managed security and compliance Services for AWS

Dedicated VMware Cloud on AWS migration solution

Analytics services on AWS

Application services for AWS

Mission critical support for SAP on AWS

DXC Managed Services for AWS is underpinned by DXC Bionix™, its digital-generation services delivery model that provides a comprehensive approach to intelligent automation at the scale.

"Public cloud adoption is accelerating in large part as enterprises recognize that the cloud has become the launchpad for virtually every new IT innovation in the last 24 months – including AI, blockchain, quantum computing and more. Organizations not on the public cloud will be increasingly isolated from the world of tech innovation," said Frank Gens, senior vice president and chief analyst at IDC. “Strong partnerships, such as DXC Technology and AWS, will help turbocharge this move to public cloud, while creating digital offerings that transform organizations and enrich relationships with partners, customers, and prospects.”

DXC isalready a Premier Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and is an audited AWS Managed Service Provider, and holds multiple AWS Migration Competencies demonstrating technical proficiency with proven success in helping enterprise customers accelerate AWS adoption. DXC has more than 8,000 AWS Business and Technical Professional Accreditations, which is the most held by one company outside of AWS. In addition, DXC holds more than 900 AWS certifications including associate and professional level certifications, with plans to double that number in the next year, as part of the DXC AWS collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.dxc.technology/amazon.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (DXC: NYSE) is the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, serving nearly 6,000 private and public-sector clients from a diverse array of industries across 70 countries. The company’s technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network deliver transformative digital offerings and solutions that help clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit dxc.technology.

About Amazon Web Services

For over 12 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 125 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 55 Availability Zones (AZs) within 18 geographic regions and one Local Region around the world, spanning the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and the UK. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit https://aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

