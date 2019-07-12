DXC Technology Expands Strategic Partnership with Launch of a Microsoft Azure Digital Transformation Practice

by businesswireindia.com

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Microsoft through the formation of a global Microsoft Azure Digital Transformation Practice to accelerate client migration to the Microsoft Azure public cloud with greater efficiency and agility.

Organizations are increasingly seeking ways to accelerate their migration to cloud and efficiently scale their digital strategies. “The worldwide public cloud services market is projected to grow 17.5 percent in 2019 to total $214.3 billion, up from $182.4 billion in 2018, according to Gartner, Inc.”*

“Organizations need cloud-related services to get onboarded onto public clouds and to transform their operations as they adopt public cloud services,” said Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner. “Currently almost 19 percent of cloud budgets are spent on cloud-related services, such as cloud consulting, implementation, migration and managed services, and Gartner expects that this rate will increase to 28 percent by 2022.”*

The DXC and Microsoft Azure Digital Transformation Practice will focus on helping organizations manage the pace of technology change by bringing greater agility to the creation and execution of public cloud strategies. For example, DXC is teaming with Alstom, a world leader in sustainable mobility that is migrating its systems to the Azure public cloud.

“The public cloud is naturally the key component of our transformation,” said Stéphane Detruiseux, chief information security officer and technology vice president, Alstom, which offers systems, equipment and services for the transport sector.

About the Practice

DXC and Microsoft will co-invest in the development of products and services built for Azure, and go to market jointly with sales, consulting and solution delivery teams composed of DXC’s Azure professionals and Microsoft architects and technical strategists.

“The DXC and Microsoft Azure Digital Transformation Practice enhances our deep and long-standing relationship with Microsoft,” said Dan Hushon, DXC senior vice president and chief technology officer. “Through this initiative, we will provide clients with a highly integrated team approach to modernizing their IT systems on Azure. The result will be a reduced time-to-digital and a more rapid movement of client workloads from legacy IT to a modern cloud architecture on Azure.”

Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft, said, “The expanded partnership deepens the long-standing DXC Technology and Microsoft relationship to help organizations more swiftly benefit from digital solutions through Microsoft Azure. I am inspired by the digital transformation stories from our clients who leverage the power of the Azure cloud. Together, DXC and Microsoft will bring even greater innovation and value to enterprises from Azure.”

The DXC and Microsoft Azure Digital Transformation Practice further enhances DXC’s deep, established Microsoft expertise:

DXC has achieved the highest level of Azure certification: Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). This certification — achieved by only a few Microsoft partners — recognizes DXC’s capabilities in providing Azure cloud services.

The company is one of Microsoft’s largest Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) resellers and providers of software licensing services.

DXC Technology signed a ground-breaking five-year strategic arrangement to collaborate with Microsoft, leveraging its Microsoft Technology Centre in Sydney, Australia, to help transition clients in Australia and New Zealand to Microsoft Azure.

The company recently became an official Microsoft HoloLens partner and part of the Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP) and provides an expansive range of mixed reality solutions for clients.

In 2018, DXC launched the industry’s first Analytics Migration Factory for Microsoft Azure in Bangalore, India, and added factories in Manila, Philippines, and Warsaw, Poland, for development, delivery and ongoing support services designed for analytics workload migration to Azure.

In addition to its Azure capabilities, DXC has continued to scale its award-winning Microsoft Dynamics 365 through targeted acquisitions, including Eclipse, Sable37, eBECS, Luxoft and the service business of EG A/S. The company also has deep industry-leading solutions such as DXC Health360™ and DXC Offender360™.

DXC is a globally recognized Microsoft Partner and receives in-depth access to a variety of resources and early product information. Resources include priority access to a support team of Microsoft certified systems engineers, non-disclosure evaluation of new products and technologies, as well as planning tools and events to keep up to speed on the latest Microsoft product developments and future direction.

DXC has more than 900 Azure professional certifications, 900 analytics clients and 8,000 analytics and AI professionals worldwide. DXC will increase its global Azure certifications to 5,000 in the next three years.

For more information, visit dxc.technology/Microsoft.

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Public Cloud Revenue to Grow 17.5 Percent in 2019, April 2, 2019

DXC and Microsoft Strategic Partnership

The DXC Technology and Microsoft global strategic partnership offers clients the integrated and innovative solutions they need to succeed in a cloud-first world. Informed by its 30-plus year strategic relationship with Microsoft and recognized internationally as a key Microsoft alliance, DXC builds on Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to do more and achieve more. Together, DXC and Microsoft help organizations worldwide transform their IT and business processes to drive success orchestrated by the cloud.

About DXC Technology

As the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company’s technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate responsibility. For more information, visit dxc.technology and explore thrive.dxc.technology, DXC’s digital destination for changemakers and innovators.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005199/en/

Source: Businesswire