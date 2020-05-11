EDAC Engineering Conducts Onsite COVID-19 Safety Training to Ensure Work Continuation Amid Strict Health Safety Norms

by businesswireindia.com

Ensuring worker safety and continuation of onsite customer operations amid COVID-19 is a top priority for EDAC Engineering Limited, a leading EPC and O&M player. The company recently conducted a COVID-19 safety training session for its onsite team at NTPC’s Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station in Narsinghpur, Uttar Pradesh. By integrating these practices in everyday operations, the organisation aims to facilitate business continuity while adhering to strict health and hygiene measures like social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks.Appreciating the initiative by EDAC Engineering,, Chairman, AM International group & SPIC (Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation) and Principal Investor of EDAC Engineering said, “The COVID-19 disease has resulted in unprecedented challenges across the globe. The efforts of our management to ensure business continuity while safeguarding our workers’ health is core to our business philosophy during these uncertain times.I congratulate the Indian Government for handling this medical emergency with foresightedness. We are committed to working alongside the authorities to come out of the crisis with minimum disruption.”During the session, onsite management members shared tips and advised workers to:As a part of the awareness programme, workers were acquainted with the lockdown guidelines issued by the Government of India. Further, in line with the government’s directive, the company made it compulsory for workers to wear face masks while working on site. These were distributed among staff members at the end of the session.The session was compulsory for the entire site staff. Management members who addressed the team included Mr. J Ramkumar, Site Manager, Mr. KR Suresh Kumar, Deputy Site Manager cum HR & Admin & Mr. Sarveshwar Dash, Safety Officer.Source: Businesswire