26 Mar 2020, Edition - 1717, Thursday
EDAC Engineering Wins Safety Award for Achieving 4 Million Safe Hours Without LTI at Raageshwari Deep Gas

by businesswireindia.com

March 26, 2020

Business Wire India
Raageshwari Deep Gas field recently completed 4 million safe hours without suffering a lost-time incident (LTI). EDAC Engineering Limited, a leading EPC and O&M player, was a key contributor in this milestone achievement. The company is involved in setting up the integrated gas surface facilities at the site.

EDAC Engineering’s efforts were recognized by an audit undertaken by the site’s stakeholders. These included the organization's customers viz. Vedanta Resources Ltd and Cairn India Ltd. The audit team also comprised of representatives from Petrofac and Worley, safety advisor and site consultant, respectively.

Recognizing the team’s efforts Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, AM International Group & SPIC and Principal Investor of EDAC Engineering said, “Safety is paramount to our business. We integrate industry best practices across levels to safeguard our team members. The recognition by our customers is a testimony of our success. It reaffirms our team’s commitment to implement high standards of health & safety at our project’s sites and contribute to building India’s energy resources.”

Mr.KU Pandian, Site Manager, EDAC Engineering received the certificate of recognition from Petrofac’s leaders – Mr.Nityagopal Dev, Site Manager, and Mr.Sanjay Kumar, Project Manager (HSSE). The recognition was accorded in the presence of other sub-agencies working on the project. 
Source: Businesswire

