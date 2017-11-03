Over 50,000 students appear for JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Exam 2017

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12th annual regular examination 2017 in Kashmir division will conclude on November 23.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12th annual regular examination 2017 has begun in the Kashmir division.

This year, more than 55,000 candidates appeared for the first examination, as reported by Local daily, Daily Excelsior.

Here’s what the Incharge Joint Secretary, Examinations, Syed Abdul Rouf said:

“Examination today passed off peacefully and smoothly and there were no complaints of copying from anywhere. “We have had made all the arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination. We did not allow students to go inside exam centres with mobile phones. The Education Minister was himself monitoring the exam process,” Incharge Joint Secretary, Examinations, Syed Abdul Rouf told Daily Excelsior.

According to the datesheet, the class 12 annual exams 2017 will continue till November 23.

Datesheet for HSE (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2017, Kashmir Division

Note:

The Candidates are advised to bring their Admit card/ Registration Card on all examination days for verification

Examination Centre has been specified on admit card.

Meanwhile, the Class 10 exam for Kashmir division started on November 2 with English as the first paper.

About JKBOSE:

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, the main board of school education in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, is an autonomous body under the administration of the state government of Jammu and Kashmir. The board has more than 10,609 schools across the state-affiliated under it and employs around 22,300 teachers.