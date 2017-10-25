RBI Assistant Exam 2017, online applications now open on rbi.org.in, check dates, eligibility, how to apply

Reserve Bank of India, RBI has issued the recruitment notification for RBI Assistant 2017. The total vacancies of 623 would be filled by means of a preliminary and a main examination – both online. The preliminary examinations would be conducted in November 2017. Online Application forms for the same are now available online on rbi.org.in. Interested candidates can apply before November 10, 2017. Check important instructions, eligibility and steps on how to apply here.

Candidates are further informed that the total number of vacancies might change. Also, candidates who clear the preliminary and main examinations would also have to appear for a Language Proficiency Test. Candidates applying for the posts have to be fluent in the state language and prove the ability to read, write and speak in the language.

Candidates can check the category wise break up of the vacancies on the official website. Kindly note that the number of total vacancies can increase or decrease, based on Bank’s discretion and current requirements.