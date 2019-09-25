Elite Foundation NGO Planted More than 100 Saplings in Sikar Rajasthan

Elite Foundation NGO recently laid a program for planting trees on the newly constructed land of the Jangid Girls Hostel of Sikar. In this plantation program, under Elite Foundation's mission of 10 crore trees in the country, more than 100 trees were planted. And all students and society representatives took a pledge to protect and promote these trees. Representatives of Jangid Samaj and Jangid Hostel Students and Samaj were present in the program.

Also seen at the huge plantation activity were National Vice President of Elite Foundation – Karronn Srivastav, Delhi Deputy Secretary – Ramalingam Kumaran, Dreamzone Academy Director – Sumit Kumar, Manager – Urmila Jangid and Kuldeep Kumawat, Narendra Jangid – Manager Jangid Hostel Sikar and Hiralal Jangid – Former Promoter, RP Jangid – Retired RAS Deputy Commissioner. Labor Sikar, Chiranji Lal Jangid – Chairman Vishwakarma Education Committee, Mahendra Kumar Jangi – AO Deputy Registrar, Madanlal Jangid – Former Principal, Gopiram Jangid – Secretary District Congress Committee Sikar, Vinod Kumar Jangid – Minister Jangid Mahasabha Delhi, Ratan Lal Jangid – Former Railway Officer, Vijesh Udaipura – Lecturer Didwana, Suresh Jangid – Secretary Darshan Disrupted School Sikar, Omprakash Dinwa – Minister Raghunath Girls College Lakmangarh, Mahendra Jangid – Angira Medical Sikar and many more dignitaries.

On the occasion, National President Shri VK Aggarwal thanked everyone and sent best wishes for the Jangid society.

Elite Foundation has pledged to plant 10 crore trees across India. The campaign that kick-started in July 2019, has already planted more than 20 lakh trees in 20 districts of Rajasthan within a month. The NGO works PAN INDIA and metro cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Mysore, Guwahati etc. They work with individuals, corporate houses, educational or non-educational institutions, social groups and communities, NGOs, social entrepreneurs or just about anyone who is interested in bringing a positive change in the society and the environment.

