Embassy Group Supports Traffic Police at the Forefront of Covid-19 Crisis

Embassy Group has stepped forward to support the Bengaluru City Traffic Police, tasked with enforcing the nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Maintaining order and ensuring that citizens are staying in their residences, the traffic police are at risk of contracting the virus as well. To aid them in conducting their duties in a safe and sanitary manner, Embassy reached out to the Police authorities offering to assist the task forces on ground during this difficult time.

Identifying the zones around Embassy Manyata Business Park, Embassy Tech Village, Embassy Icon and Embassy Paragon, Embassy Group has set up four hydration stations where the police personnel can take refreshing time breaks. The stations are equipped with drinking water, refreshments and toilet stops. In addition, Embassy Group has procured hand sanitizers, disposable masks and nutritional snacks through vendors vetted by the Traffic Police. The items have been handed over to the Headquarters and will be distributed daily over the next 8 days to the 44 stations and their 3,800-person task force.

In this time of extra-ordinary circumstances, it will take all of us to contain and lessen the impact of the virus. With our police and healthcare professionals at the forefront of controlling the spread, felt that it was our duty to support them in performing their duties. I would like to request other companies and Bangalore's citizens to come forward to join us in helping out.

We were very grateful and pleasantly surprised when we were approached by Embassy Group to offer their support to our Entire force. As the traffic police personnel are working day and night to contain the spread of the corona virus, we are taking precautions to safeguard their health too. We requested Embassy to provide safety equipment, sanitizers and a nutririous snack to sustain them during this very difficult period. In addition, Embassy organised four hydrating points across the city where our personnel could take much needed breaks. Such acts of kindness and generosity has really been encouraging and motivation to the entire force.

Embassy has concurrently reached out to identify how private companies can assist the Government's efforts in addressing the impact of the virus. In response, the CM's office has shared a directive with information on how to contribute towards the mitigation of the virus. This includes the set-up of a bank account to receive tax-exempt donations towards a Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

With over 190 corporates across Embassy's Office Parks and with many unclear on how best they can work towards containing the spread and identifying ways to support and keep the communities safe, Embassy will reach out to the various CSR heads of organisations to offer direction. This is a part of Embassy's larger Corporate Connect Program, designed to bring together leaders and corporates across Embassy's Business Parks with a common vision and aligned CSR mandates to spur collaboration for deeper and accelerated community transformation. Already having reached out to their corporate partners, Embassy has received commitments of upwards of 40 Lakhs towards supporting the Government in this fight with Covid-19.