End This Year With a Bang by Winning a Car on BalleBaazi.com

In its continuous endeavor to introduce power-packed tournaments, BalleBaazi.com launches Car Freeroll league for its users during the upcoming India and West Indies T20 series. In this all-time biggest Freeroll league worth INR 3.5 Lacs, the users will get a chance to drive away a car worth INR 3.15 Lacs. This league has been organised in collaboration with the renowned Fantasy Cricket Youtuber, Anurag Dwivedi.
During the T20 series starting from December 6, the ace Fantasy Cricket YouTuber will invite his subscribers to participate in two exhilarating private leagues where they can win a scooter and a high-end smartphone worth INR 65,000 and INR 26,000 respectively. Taking the rewards to the next level, during the final match, BalleBaazi will be creating a public league where the winner can stand a chance to win a car worth INR 3,15,000.
Commenting upon the launch, Mr. Saurabh Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, BalleBaazi.com said, “This year-end is going to be extremely thrilling for fantasy cricket fans. We, at BalleBaazi.com, work tirelessly to introduce bigger and better rewards for our participants. With the launch of Car Freeroll league, we hope to fulfill someone’s dream of owning a car and other high-end gadgets using his own skills. Along with this all-time biggest Freeroll league for fantasy cricket space, we look forward to a great T20 series between India and West Indies.”
In order to provide an opportunity to a larger set of players, the brand will be going LIVE on its Instagram handle (@Balle.Baazi
) before the matches to share multiple private league codes.
Talking about his association, Anurag Dwivedi, an ace Fantasy Cricket YouTuber said,” Watching cricket is the best entertainment but playing fantasy cricket is like playing the real game with our virtual team of 11 Players, analysing, making strategies, predicting the match and believing in superstitions is really amazing. After playing and winning on BalleBaazi.com for 2 years, I wanted other fantasy cricket players to experience the great interface and exciting tournaments by the brand, hence I associated with BalleBaazi.com for the upcoming India vs West Indies T20 series.”
On the sidelines of this exciting series, the platform has also launched Gadget League
during the 1st and the 2nd IND vs WIN T20Is. The participants can win gadgets like luxury phones and smart speakers with a buy-in of INR 50.
