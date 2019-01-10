Entrepreneur Meetup at IIT Delhi

Entrepreneurship Development Cell, IIT Delhi in association with Knockstarter has invited Nair Ventures on board as one of their main sponsor partner for the event, "Birds of a feather flock together" on January 12, 2019 at IIT Delhi campus. This is going to be an interactive meetup of like minded people discussing about the latest trends and innovative ideas for the industry. After hosting and being part of startup investment and promotion events like Wire Summit 2018, Nair Ventures is now focusing on moving towards bringing a momentum in the startup ecosystem by providing mentorship, advisory, partnerships and support to upcoming entrepreneurs and providing them with the right platform and opportunity to scale up their business.

This is going to be a socialized interactive entrepreneurs Meetup where you not only engage with strong minded people but also grasp a million hour's experience of adept entrepreneurship in few hours. A gargantuan salutations to all Delhities and other communities, who are amenable to be a part of the meeting. Also, a golden opportunity for the like minded people to witness something unique to foster their entrepreneurial skills. It's an apposite clock to channelize your zeal by partake in the Meetup.

The event will have pitch session followed by Q/A round followed by the evaluation and feedback session by evaluators.The event will start post lunch and will be wrapped up with a networking session by the evening.

About Nair Ventures

Nair Ventures is an Investment Promotion, Facilitation and Execution Agency with an aim to bring all the entrepreneurs, investors, partners, advisors, enthusiasts in this industry under the same roof and empower them with best of both the worlds. A journey to build a brand from good to great starts from the initial stage and it gather the resources to help you survive that race. Since its inception, they have facilitated the growth and needs of various Domestic and International Companies and also helped numerous startups to grow into successful corporate entities.

About eDC, IIT Delhi

The eDC, IIT Delhi wishes to inculcate and Enrich the entrepreneurial environment in India by creating an easily accessible and exhaustive set of resources for the entrepreneurs, which including the students, the budding professionals, mentors, angel investors and the venture capitalists through various fun-filled yet educating sessions such as Startup Showcases, competitions, eTalks and so on and so forth.