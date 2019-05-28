ESPNcricinfo to Power OnePlus Screens With the Latest Cricket Content

by businesswireindia.com

ESPNcricinfo, the go-to digital destination for all things cricket, has announced its content partnership with OnePlus, the leading mobile technology giant. Through the partnership, ESPNcricinfo will bring match scores and related content to OnePlus mobile users, to stay up to date with the cricket events from around the world. Live cricket scores from ESPNcricinfo.com powers the cricket card on the minus 1 screens of all models of OnePlus mobiles. Clicking on the Cricket Card will direct its users to ESPNcricinfo’s mobile site or the app if already installed.Elaborating on the partnership,said, “Our goal at ESPNcricinfo is to provide cricket fans with the best and the most engaging content in all formats and platforms that appeal to the audiences. This partnership enables us to reach out to the fans through direct feeds on OnePlus mobile screens, which has a wide user base in India, in line with our larger mission ‘To Serve Sports Fans. Anytime. Anywhere’.”said, “This partnership will take us one step further towards realizing our objective to provide our community with the most intuitive smartphone experience, whether it is through pathbreaking technology or by bringing user-friendly features to mobile screens. With a vast majority of Indians and OnePlus users being avid cricket fans, we are confident that offering engaging cricket content, which ESPNcricinfo is synonymous to, will help us further strengthen the experience we provide for our users."India is a key part of ESPN’s growth – in the Asia-Pacific region and globally – and its presence in the country is powered by the potent combination of ESPN’s leadership in digital sports and its long-term collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks India.Serving the massive and vibrant sports fan community with entertaining, insightful and high-quality products and content, across digital devices and television, is at the core of ESPN’s strategy in India and the subcontinent. With offices in Bangalore and Mumbai, it boasts a world-class team that includes technologists, developers, editors, journalists and more who make up ESPN’s largest technology and digital editorial teams outside the United States.ESPNcricinfo, already the ultimate destination for authentic, unbiased cricket news, analysis, statistics and scores, continues serving Indian cricket fans as it has for 25 years.Source: Businesswire