21 May 2024, Edition - 3234, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Anma Diner – A Culinary Beacon of Women’s Empowerment and Environmental Stewardship in Coonoor

Covai Post Network

May 22, 2024

MindEscapes® proudly announces the grand opening of Anma Diner, slated for Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. This distinctive eatery is situated above Nilgiris Supermarket, Figure of 8 Road, Bedford, Coonoor, 643101.

Honored Guest: Ms. Supriya Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, will grace the occasion, underscoring Anma Diner’s alignment with environmental and social governance.

A Sanctuary of Culinary Innovation and Social Empowerment

Nestled in the serene hills of Coonoor, Anma Diner emerges as a sanctuary where culinary finesse meets social responsibility. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Dipali Sikand, Anma Diner is dedicated to empowering women through leadership and opportunities in the hospitality sector, setting new standards for gender equality and empowerment.

Explore Our All-Day Breakfast Menu

Anma Diner offers a delightful all-day breakfast menu that includes English breakfast, waffles, burgers, pastries, cakes, sundaes, eggs to order, classic sandwiches, quiches, beans on toast, creamy chicken on toast, peach melbas, and more, catering to all tastes and preferences.

Plant a Flower, Sustain a Legacy

True to its commitment to ecological sustainability, each meal at Anma contributes to the “Hill of Flowers” initiative. This innovative project enriches the local ecosystem by planting a daisy for every dish served, thereby weaving a tapestry of vibrant flora that can be tracked online at Hillofflowers.com.

Compassion Served with Every Meal

Anma Diner transcends the traditional dining experience by embedding compassion in every meal. It is a place where guests can unwind, reconnect, and contribute to a sustainable future. The diner invites patrons to partake in a movement that harnesses the transformative power of food to uplift spirits, build connections, and foster a more beautiful and sustainable world.

Experience the Movement in Coonoor

Join us at Anma Diner, where each meal is a step towards supporting women’s empowerment and environmental conservation. Enjoy our meticulously crafted dishes, contribute to the Hill of Flowers, and immerse yourself in a movement that prioritizes both people and the planet. Witness how Anma Diner blends exceptional gastronomy with a commitment to meaningful change, making every dining experience a joyous act of social responsibility.

