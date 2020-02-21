EUV Photoresist Pioneer Inpria Raises $31 Million in Series C Funding Led by JSR Corporation

by businesswireindia.com

Inpria, a pioneer in high-resolution metal oxide photoresists for extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), today announced that it has secured $31 million in Series C funding from a broad syndicate representing leaders from across the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. This financing was led by photoresist manufacturer and existing investor, JSR Corporation. New investors included SK hynix Inc. and TSMC Partners. The round also included participation from existing investors Air Liquide Venture Capital ALIAD, Applied Ventures, Intel Capital and Samsung Venture Investment Corporation.

“Inpria is the world leader in metal oxide photoresists for advanced EUV lithography process,” said Mark Slezak, President of JSR Micro and new Inpria Board Director. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Inpria as we collaborate with them on quality and overall market acceptance.”

Comprised of tin-oxide nanoclusters, Inpria photoresists deliver higher resolution with building blocks a fraction the size of traditional polymer-based resists which are tuned to optimally absorb EUV photons. With unparalleled etch selectivity, Inpria photoresists enable simpler manufacturing flows and larger process windows for an overall reduction in cost of ownership. Inpria recently brought online its high-volume manufacturing plant to support the initial production ramp for customers.

“We believe our investor participation serves as an indicator for Inpria’s strategic significance to the semiconductor industry. We are delighted that our investor base now includes all semiconductor manufacturers worldwide that are currently adopting EUV patterning. This achievement is complemented by the strong participation of photoresist, equipment and industrial chemical manufacturer investors as well,” added Andrew Grenville, CEO of Inpria. “We look forward to working with our global partners to deliver a breakthrough EUV photoresist platform to the industry.”

About Inpria

Inpria Corporation is the world leader in metal oxide photoresist design, development and manufacturing. Inpria’s EUV photoresists enable semiconductor manufacturers to realize the full potential of EUV lithography. Learn more at www.inpria.com.

About JSR Corporation

JSR Corporation is a multinational company employing more than 9,000 people worldwide and a leading materials supplier in a variety of technology driven markets. JSR’s global network is headquartered in Tokyo (Japan) and has factories and offices in Europe, USA, China, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore and Thailand. JSR is a research-oriented organization that pursues close collaborations with leading innovators in a number of industries that are a key to the present and future welfare of human society: life-sciences, energy storage, synthetic rubbers, electronic materials, display and edge computing related items. For more information about JSR Corporation, please go to www.jsr.co.jp.

About SK hynix Inc.

About ALIAD

About Applied Ventures

About Intel Capital

About Samsung Venture Investment Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005292/en/

Source: Businesswire