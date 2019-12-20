Eventjini to Host India’s First Running Festival – The Chennai Running Festival

by businesswireindia.com

Following are the 8 upcoming races which are part of the festival.

Date Races 22nd Dec Let's Run Chennai 5th Jan Madurai Marathon 2nd Feb OMR Run 2nd Feb Go Coimbatore Run 2nd Feb Gagner Social Marathon 2nd Feb Mutthu Marathon 2nd Feb Mayum Neon Mini Marathon 5k 1st Mar MEPZ Run

Eventjini, India's largest marketplace for endurance sports events, is partnering with ASICS India to host India's first running festival – The Chennai Running Festival. The festival aims to promote the joy of running by collaborating with runs in and around the city to celebrate the cities’ beautiful coastal lines and colorful personality.The festival runs from December ‘19 through February ‘20."As leaders in the industry, we at Eventjini wanted to do more than promote individual races, which inspired us to give people a means to explore the variety of races the city has to offer. We wish to enable people to take up running more and make India the capital of running and the Chennai Running Festival is just the beginning," says Sandilya Venkatesh, CEO of Eventjini.Expressing his appreciation about the initiative, Managing Director of ASICS India, Mr. Rajat Khurana said, “Running has always been our core focus at ASICS, the Chennai Run Festival embodies our recent campaign ‘Joy of Running' to reinforce the habit and importance of running with our growing consumers. Chennai is a key market for us and through such initiatives, we want to engage with different running communities and increase our foothold.”Each person participating in any of the listed marathons stands a chance to win an exclusive running kit from ASICS. The running kit includes a pair of ASICS running shoes and a T-shirt.With the festival, Eventjini has also designed #AamchiMumbai kind of hashtag for Chennai #EnOduChennai. Interestingly it has 2 meanings to it, one is “My Chennai” and the second is “I Run Chennai”, as Enodu means “My” and Odu independently means “Run”.Source: Businesswire