Everest Group Positions L&T Technology Services as a Global 'Leader' in Embedded System Engineering Services

by businesswireindia.com

L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company, has been recognized as a ‘in Embedded System Engineering Services by the consulting and research firm,. In its report ‘Embedded Systems Engineering Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment’, Everest Group has identified LTTS among the top 3 leading companies in the market.As part of this report Everest Group classified 14 service providers on the PEAK Matrix™ into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. LTTS was evaluated across a range of performance parameters such as Services, Products, Solutions and Locations and positioned as a ‘Leader’. In the report, Everest Group recognized LTTS for its balanced presence across all the key service segments and value chain functions and strong domain expertise in core verticals such as automotive, telecom and semiconductors.“LTTS’ recognition as a Leader by Everest Group reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class solutions and being a partner of choice to our customers. LTTS has been actively investing in emerging technologies to create accelerators for the market in the areas of model-based design, virtual prototyping, predictive maintenance, 3D printing and AR/ VR. We will continue to pursue initiatives to advance our capabilities in embedded systems engineering space”.“L&T Technology Services’ end-to-end engineering expertise across the embedded systems space, a global customer base and a strong partnership network have helped the company position itself as partner of choice in embedded systems space,”The market acknowledges LTTS’ strong project management capabilities and its services for program management in manufacturing that led to several significant project wins from global enterprises.”Source: Businesswire