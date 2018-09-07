ExaGrid Responds to Customer Demand, Expands Global Sales Teams by Over 30%

by businesswireindia.com

ExaGrid®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, announced that in response to customer demand, the company is expanding its worldwide salesforce by over 30%.

ExaGrid has requisitions open for over 50 sales positions in Brazil, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, the U.S., and many other regions.

ExaGrid currently has field sales offices across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as well as Australia, Benelux, Czech Republic, Dubai, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Nordics, Poland, Singapore, Spain, and the UK.

“The backup storage landscape is changing,” said Bill Andrews, CEO of ExaGrid. “There are many products that have been discontinued and others that have not kept up. We are, at an unprecedented rate, replacing Dell EMC Data Domain, HPE StoreOnce, NetBackup 5300 appliances, and disk behind Commvault.”

In addition to the expansion of sales regions, ExaGrid is adding over 30 inside sales reps in two Massachusetts locations and also in Dublin, Ireland to contact strategic accounts in the mid-market, small enterprise, and enterprise on behalf of the ExaGrid field sales teams.

“When ExaGrid is asked to present our unique approach to customers, we win the business 70% of the time. As one enthusiastic ExaGrid customer put it, ‘Why isn’t everyone doing this?’” said Andrews.

ExaGrid’s highly differentiated product provides:

the fastest backups,

the fastest restores, VM boots, and offsite tape copies,

a fixed-length backup window that does not expand as data volumes increase,

the elimination of forklift upgrades and product obsolescence,

class A customer support, and

superior price/performance as ExaGrid is typically half the price of the big brand solutions.

“ExaGrid is a professional, high energy work environment,” said Craig Claflin, VP of Human Resources. “We are serious about the quality of our interaction with customers, resellers, and strategic partners – as well as our employees – and strive to be the very best in the industry. The company is hiring aggressively, and new positions are ready to be immediately filled.” All resumes and/or inquiries should be directed to Craig Claflin at cclaflin@exagrid.com.

ExaGrid is already the largest independent backup storage provider, and the addition of sales resources will help to further accelerate the company’s growth. ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 360, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These stories demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but ‘it just works.’

