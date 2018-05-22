Experience Centre in Chennai to Showcase Lutron Innovations

by businesswireindia.com

Leader in energy-saving, wireless lighting and shade control systems Lutron India announced its expansion in southern India with a new Experience Centre, a unit of Tejas Innovative Solutions Pvt Ltd in Chennai.The 5000-square-feet experience center cum office space showcases a mix of Lutron’s lighting controls & automated shading solutions such as – Lutron HomeWorks QS & Lutron’s residential motorized shading solution. The center also serves as a meeting point for lighting control experts, designers and end-users to experience the benefits of Lutron’s solutions and collaboration zone for sharing ideas on how to make any residence a better living space per the owner’s needs.“Lighting and shade controls are experiential products that need to be seen – and felt. Visitors will see how easy it is to install and program an integrated system of Lutron lighting controls and automated shades to turn their own residence into a smart home,”“Expansion of dealership network remains a very critical part for our residential business and we plan to strengthen our position to the deep root level in metropolitan cities along with widening our presence in tier II cities.”The Experience Centre features seamless integration and intelligent controls of shades and lightings with the press of one button. It showcases the extensive product range of Lutron with scalable packages for customers with different need and home sizes. Visitors can play with different control options including wired keypads, wireless controllers and control via mobile gadgets like smart phones or tablet PCs. Customers will also be educated on how these controls can enhance their residence and quality of living.Lutron’s Experience centers are spread across India located in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Punjab Gujarat, Haryana and Kerala and are managed by high quality certified dealers.Source: Businesswire