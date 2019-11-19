Experience the World of Interconnected Security on IDEMIA’s Booth at Milipol Paris (november 19-22, 2019)

by businesswireindia.com

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, will be at Milipol Paris from November 19th to November 22nd to showcase its innovations, as the privileged partner of Governments and law enforcement agencies

The Group is showcasing cutting-edge technologies mainly in three fields: securing major events, securing borders and securing the community

Find out there how interoperable and high-performance systems, as well as mobile and digital technologies, work together to create safer cities



Today, more than ever before, new digital and biometric technologies represent the future of public security to provide trusted and reliable security solutions based on identity, and to maintain at the same time efficiency and convenience that ease citizens’ lives.

At Milipol Paris, IDEMIA will showcase its cutting-edge technologies in three fields so that visitors can experience the whole future of security.

Securing major events

Thanks to its 40 years of strong relationships with the world’s leading law enforcement agencies and governments, IDEMIA has developed an in-depth understanding of the processes and procedures involved to ensure security at major events. The company not only provides the most innovative, biometric technologies – it also ensures interoperability of systems for a smooth and efficient running of events.

IDEMIA’s innovative and intelligent systems use highly accurate algorithms integrated in its video and intelligence analytics to help secure major event, critical buildings, and infrastructures such as malls, hospitals and airports. IDEMIA’s range of solutions helps operators prevent offences by identifying persons or objects of interest and investigate faster once an event occurs.

Securing borders

Travelers can cross a country’s borders by sea, air or road, and governments need to ensure that each border is secure. Government agencies face conflicting objectives: securing borders while facilitating an increasing flow of travelers crossing them. IDEMIA’s interoperable and fully scalable suite of products and services helps governments create a border control solution best adapted to their needs. Combining API/PNR information with a traveler’s multi-biometrics (fingerprint, face and iris) makes the border crossing process almost foolproof. The company has designed a comprehensive traveler data collection and risk assessment solution to improve the border management process, in compliance with regulations and respect of privacy.

Securing the community

Crime prevention forms the very basis for ensuring safe citizens and cities.In times of possible insecurity, assessing the threat level of individuals is crucial in order to prevent attacks. Law enforcement agents need tools that can speed up the decision-making process on whether to act or not. An important step to overcome this challenge of time and resources is to provide officers with advanced mobile tools and equipment that will help them conduct identification on the beat. IDEMIA has developed a mobile app that uses the camera of a mobile phone to identify a suspect by matching the fingerprints or the face of the suspect automatically against a central database. Adding more biometric solutions to smartphones will save police officers valuable time and effort.

“Biometric technologies are a key contributor to resolving today's security challenges and improving the way we want to live in our cities safely. It indeed provides the ideal match between the high accuracy needed by public authorities and the level of convenience required by citizens living in a digital world. Through highly secure, non-intrusive solutions, we are helping authorities around the world create safer places to live.” said Philippe BARREAU, Executive Vice President for Public Security & Identity activities at IDEMIA.

Take a tour of our Experience, Booth #D168 – Hall 5

to experience the future of safe cities by IDEMIA.

Our experts look forward to meeting you!

IDEMIA’s innovations on the booth:

IDEMIA Traveler Analytics Suite: smart analytics for your border management strategies.

Video and Intelligence Analytics: our offer supports security officers in identifying and tracking persons or objects of interest

Intuitive tactical control & command software integrating video analytics platform allowing operators to react on an alert immediately

Mobile Biometric Check, to perform in-the-field biometric checks with your smartphone

MBIS, the innovative Automated Biometric Identification System to meet the growing need for real-time identification of suspects and criminals,

MESTAfusion, to detect and enforce different types of traffic violations to improve safety and respectful behavior on the roads

MESTAcontrol, the Intelligent Transportation System back office solution to gather and process traffic management data for safer roads



About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005432/en/

Source: Businesswire