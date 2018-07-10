Eyewin Awards – a Unique Platform for Lensmen to Vie for Recognition

by businesswireindia.com

The Show was inaugurated with the lamp lighting by eminent guests Ashok Dilwali (Landscape Photographer), Aruna Vasudev (critic, author, editor and painter), Akash Das (Fashion, wild-life, fine-art and advertising photographer), Sandeep Marwah (Founder Film City, Director- Marwah Studios), Rakesh Syal (Still life photographer).

Sandeep Marwah

one of the Chief Guest who inaugurated the exhibition said “photography is an art and I congratulate all the passionate photographers who have participated at the Eyewin Awards which is a great platform for well known and amateur photographers”

Photography is the art to freeze time forever – the ability to capture emotions and feelings within a frame, to be cherished down the memory lane. It is the art of observation, and the most fascinating art form of the last century. Photographers don’t click pictures, they create memories, they make you feel, laugh and cry through their lens. They are like a magician, the blessed ones who can create magic with their visuals. They have their own perspectives to observe different forms of life and they present it in the most creative and an innovative way. They have this special talent to create something unique, something that has never been imagined.As renowned lensmanputs it, “Photography is not a profession, it’s an art created with an obsession”.To give required recognition to this most dominant art form, Aryan came up with the amazing idea of the– India’s first privately organized Photography awards applauding the work of the artists behind the camera organised by Manoj Aryan and assisted by Rakesh Sha and Geetanjali Gera.The Eyewin Awards show had its opening ceremony followed by awards distribution on 7July. The Contest winner photographs were on display for the exhibition on 7and 8July, at theThe Eyewin Awards have been introduced to appreciate creativity in the form of photographic skills. The aim is to recognize the talented photographers from all over the world and give them the exposure they truly deserve. The platform is to discover the amazing talent and share their work with the world by conducting exhibitions of their work, irrespective of whether the lensman is an amateur, a professional, a novice mobile photographer, or a digital artist with a creative eye.

The awards comprised of four main categories, Photographer of the year (Professional Category) which was won by Hardijanto Budiman from Indonesia, Talent of the year (Amateur Category) by Amri Arfianto from Indonesia, Smart Photographer of the year (Mobile Category) by Prerna Malhotra from India and Digital Artist of the year (Digital Manipulation) by Birdy Tg from France.

The man behind the idea of Eyewin Awards, Manoj Aryan himself is a renowned photographer with more than a decade of experience in the industry in different forms of photography; Advertising, Fashion, Fine Arts, Monochrome etc. Since childhood, he had always wanted to be an artist and was always drawn towards art and creativity. He won many medals at school and college levels but he could not pursue art as a career. He studied B.D.S from BRS Dental College, Panchkula as his father always wanted him to be a doctor and have a secure future. Now the destiny had a different plan for him, as he was always inclined towards art and wanted to follow his inner instincts. So, one morning in the year 2007, he made a quit to his medical career, took the camera in his hand and started a new journey as a photo artist.He had an extraordinary talent, power to visualize and skills to create magic with the lens. He had been versatile and continued experimenting with different genres of photography during his journey.In the beginning he faced his own set of challenges to create a niche for himself and battled on relentlessly with his never giving up spirit, dedication and an urge to win.All this led him to see a dream to create a network for those with a talent for photography from all across the globe where all artists are connected, sharing their work and get recognised in terms of name, fame and money. For many years, he had felt the lack of International photography awards in India and so he came up with a unique, huge and global platform to connect the photography talents (newcomers/ professionals/ Smartphone users/ digital artists) across the globe under one roof.“I want to organize Eyewin Awards on yearly basis and conduct small weekly or monthly contests around the year, providing a strong and interactive platform for all the aspiring photographers to showcase their talent and motivate them by rewarding appropriately. I also want to conduct the exhibitions of the winning photographs not only in India but abroad as well. I will keep introducing new & unique concepts for all the Eyewin family members to keep the passion and enthusiasm alive and very soon, I will be creating a space for the beginners to come and learn from the legends with the help of lessons and practical workshops.”The organizer adds: “Although this is the first year, the response has been unexpectedly phenomenal as we received entries not just from India but from so many countries. We expect the Eyewin family to grow year by year and want to make it as big as it can be. There is so much talent in photography and we want to showcase that to the world and get them appreciated.”And Lastly “I am not relieved yet as this is just the beginning of the long journey ahead and now we need to move together as one family, I would also like to express my special thanks to all the Jury members for extending their kind support, Eyewin Support members, who helped in laying founding stones with full zeal and all Eyewin family members for their trust, respect and love.Source: Businesswire