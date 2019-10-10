FAA Approves AerTrak for Boeing 777-200 Series Aircraft to Comply with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Operations Mandate

by businesswireindia.com

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) No. ST04184NY for installation of AerSale®’s AerTrak® system on Boeing 777-200 series aircraft to comply with the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Operations rule, a critical part of the agency’s Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen). Beginning January 1, 2020, the FAA has mandated that aircraft operating in airspace defined by 14 CFR § 91.225 must be equipped with an ADS-B Out system that meets the minimum performance requirements of 14 CFR § 91.227. The FAA previously approved AerTrak for Boeing 737 Classic and NG series aircraft (ST04009NY) and Boeing 757-200 series aircraft (ST04011NY).

ADS-B provides enhanced navigational accuracy using precise tracking via global positioning satellite (GPS) signals. Reducing risk and improving safety, the technology increases navigational coverage, especially in remote areas beyond radar range. Additionally, ADS-B enables more direct flight plans, thereby saving time, costs, and reducing emissions.

“AerTrak is the innovative Engineered Solution™ we developed to help our customers cost-effectively and quickly achieve compliance with the ADS-B Operations rule,” said Nicolas Finazzo, Executive Chairman of AerSale. “AerSale proactively creates these unique technically advanced Engineered Solutions to satisfy new regulatory mandates well before compliance deadlines are reached.”

“Operators of Boeing 777-200 series aircraft now join the ranks of those operating Boeing 737 Classic, 737 NG, and 757-200 series aircraft with an easy path to ADS-B Out compliance prior to the rapidly approaching deadline,” said Iso Nezaj, Chief Technical Officer of AerSale. “In addition to offering significant cost savings, AerTrak can be used with any OEM transponder/MMR combination and seamlessly integrates with most existing avionics and cockpit controls, making it an especially attractive solution.”

AerTrak kits include all necessary parts and can be installed by AerSale’s technicians at any hangar worldwide. Lead time for ordering AerTrak is currently four weeks and allows operators to avoid potential installation facility backlogs, component shortages, and price premiums as the 2020 compliance deadline nears.

AerSale’s innovative Engineered Solutions such as AerTrak include in-house alternative repairs and modifications designed to lower replacement part costs and provide cost-saving means of complying with regulatory mandates and recommendations. These Engineered Solutions reduce downtime, decrease capital investment required for aircraft upgrades, and extend aircraft service life.

