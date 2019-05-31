Ferrari Selects YASA Electric Motor for SF90 Stradale, the Company’s First Hybrid Production Series Supercar

by businesswireindia.com

YASA, the world’s leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors, announced that a YASA electric motor powers Ferrari’s first hybrid series production sports car, the SF90 Stradale. YASA have been working closely with Ferrari over the past two and a half years, developing a custom version of its electric motor that meets Ferrari’s demanding performance specifications. The SF90 Stradale was launched by Ferrari on 29 May in Maranello, Italy.

YASA’s innovative axial-flux electric motor designs offer best-in-class power and torque densities. They are ideally suited to both hybrid and pure electric vehicle applications. The custom YASA motor in the SF90 Stradale is highly compact with a world-leading power density of 14kW/kg, allowing Ferrari to deliver unparalleled vehicle performance whilst reducing vehicle weight. The motors will be manufactured in YASA’s production facility in Oxford, UK.

Chris Harris, YASA’s CEO said, “We’re delighted to announce Ferrari as a YASA customer and for Ferrari’s first ever hybrid series production car – the SF90 Stradale – to be powered by a YASA electric motor. We’ve worked closely with Ferrari over the past two and a half years to develop a custom solution that meets their unique performance requirements, aided by the fact that our companies both share the same passion for innovation and the same unwavering commitment to excellence. Through this long-term collaboration, we are helping to set the bar for high-performance electric driving experiences.”

EDITOR’S NOTES

YASA http://www.yasa.com/

YASA is the world’s leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors for automotive and aerospace applications. YASA’s proprietary electric motor products offer the smallest, lightest form factor for a given power and torque requirement. The privately-held company is based in Oxford, the UK’s automotive manufacturing heartland. Investors include Parkwalk Advisors and Universal Partners.

