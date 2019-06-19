by businesswireindia.com

Collaboration sees Ferring fuse fertility expertise with personalised tech solution from digital health innovators, WOOM

Insights generated could help inform moves to improve access for people seeking fertility treatment, e.g. reducing the time for a woman to seek a consultation with a specialist

Collaboration represents Ferring’s commitment to advancing reproductive medicine and women’s health worldwide to help the 1 in 6 couples affected by fertility issues

Ferring Pharmaceuticals and WOOM today announced a collaboration, which aims to improve and shorten the fertility journeys of the one in six couples who have difficulty conceiving.1

Ferring Collaboration with Digital Health Innovators WOOM Aims to Help More People Build Families Faster

The WOOM ovulation and fertility app, currently available in Spanish – with registered users across Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Peru – is able to analyse a woman’s menstrual cycle, lifestyle factors and biometrics to help couples better understand their bodies to either help conceive naturally or go and see a specialist as soon as possible. The app was developed in partnership with medical professionals.

As part of the partnership with Ferring, a test group of 500 WOOM users from across Spain and/or Latin America will be assessed via a bespoke Fertility Programme. The programme creates a personalised journey that will help couples know faster if they have any fertility challenges and connect potential parents with local fertility services, helping unlock the door to earlier fertility treatment intervention.

‘With over 50 years of heritage in reproductive medicine, we have the expertise to interpret trends captured through the WOOM app, and to use those insights to enable more people to navigate their fertility journeys quickly and easily,’ said Klaus Dugi, Chief Medical Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. ‘On a macro level, it’s our hope that this collaboration will positively and measurably impact the future of fertility access and treatment, so that more people worldwide can build a family.’

‘We created WOOM in response to our personal experiences of becoming pregnant and by understanding the large need of having relevant information that you can trust and that is applied to you,’ said Laurence Fontinoy Co-founder and CEO of WOOM, ‘We already have over 600,000 users across Spanish speaking countries and, by collaborating with Ferring, a renowned leader in the fertility space, we hope to expand our reach to help more people achieve their dream of becoming parents sooner.’

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and women’s health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring now employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.

Learn more at www.ferring.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About WOOM

WOOM is a women's technology company that through data provided by women such as menstrual cycle, age and lifestyle, helps to predict the chances of pregnancy and thus increase their chances of conceiving. WOOM also focuses on women's health and helps all women by providing them with personalised information for each of them. This FemTech company has a community where all women create groups and talk freely about their experiences, helping and giving advice to all those who need it. With 600,000 records and 900,000 downloads, it has helped more than 128,000 women become pregnant within 3 years.

Learn more at https://woomfertility.com/, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

