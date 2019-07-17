Fiinovation and Newgen Software Partner for a Digital Education Program in Delhi

Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) recently partnered with Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. for evaluation of Newgen’s Digital Discovery Paathshala (NDDP) program running in three Delhi schools, i.e. Government Girls Senior Secondary School (Harkesh Nagar), Soami Nagar Model School (Soami Nagar) and Government Girls Senior Secondary School (Tekhand) and catering to 3000+ girl students. The project aims at generating interest among students especially girls towards digital literacy by using the latest technology. The use of digital technology equips the students with skill-set to seek knowledge, discover new horizons and enables them to be independent, self-reliant and confident.

As a part of the association, Fiinovation has assessed the on-ground implementation of the project and the impact it created in empowering the students through digital aid. The NDDP program has created an extensive impact in the lives of the beneficiaries by deploying innovative pedagogy, addressing the lack of infrastructural facilities and efficient facilitation.

Commenting on the alliance Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation said, “India is at a nascent stage when it comes to digital education compared to other developed countries. If we intend to keep pace with the growing technology and take advantage of the potential benefits of digital learning, then we need to appropriately resource our teachers and students”. He further said that, “I highly appreciate the efforts by our partners towards digital empowerment of students and contribution towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of Quality Education and Gender Equality.”

About Fiinovation

Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) is a global consulting firm operating in multiple disciplines of the social development sector with emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. Fiinovation offers end to end CSR consulting services and simplified solutions that has helped various corporations channelize their resources for the upliftment of community on societal, economic and ecological aspects in accordance to their CSR charter. Since 2008, Fiinovation has grown phenomenally and has made a benchmark in the sector through its service quality.