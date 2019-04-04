First Batch of Doctors From Wayanad Medical College Enter Medical Service

by businesswireindia.com

Governor Justice (Retd.) Shri P. Sathasivam, the Chancellor of KUHAS will award MBBS degrees to the first batch students of the DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences (DM WIMS), on Saturday, 6April, in a grand ceremony at Naseera Nagar. Prof. M. K. C. Nair, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences, will be the chief guest of the function. DM WIMS has received permanent recognition of the Medical Council of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. This was announced by Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare and DM Education and Research Foundation, at Kochi today.Started in 2013, DM WIMS Medical College could script great success in a short span of time, with first batch of students securing 96 per cent pass in the final year MBBS examination conducted by the Kerala University of Health Sciences in 2018 with 33 first class. The top-performing students of the batch, who excelled in the examination, will be presented with gold medals on the occasion.Apart from the Medical College, DM WIMS has also started Nursing & Pharmacy Colleges. As Wayanad has large number of Tribal and BPL population, by implementing many government schemes, through the Medical College Hospital, the Trust was providing high-quality healthcare services, free of cost to many people in the district. The hospital has a bed capacity of 700+ beds and a daily patient visit of more than 1000.The institute also has successfully implemented various social welfare projects, including Kudumbashree – WIMS Arogya Shyaktheekarana Scheme (KWAS), health protection scheme with Muppainad Grama Panchayat and free delivery treatment for tribal women, medical camps, BLS training etc. In recognition of its social welfare projects, the institute was honoured by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Association of Health Providers of India (AHPI) at the national level.Dr. Antony Sylvan D'Souza, Dean of DM WIMS said that DM WIMS, in a short span of time could make great inroads in the healthcare sector in Wayanad and neighbouring areas such as Gudalur Gundalpet and Coorg. The desire of the Trust is to place DM WIMS to be one among the top 10 private medical colleges in the country by 2025.Dr. Harish Pillai, CEO – Aster Hospitals & Clinics in India, was also present at the press conference.Source: Businesswire