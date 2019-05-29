Five Things to Look Forward to at RSA Conference 2019 APJ

by businesswireindia.com

RSA Conference, the world’s leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, today announced new additions to the Conference agenda to address the latest cybersecurity developments in the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

With data breaches and cyberattacks being listed as the top five most serious risks facing the world today, there are increasing efforts to develop regional cybersecurity programs and data governance frameworks. From the ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, which provides a regional cybersecurity framework, to the Cyber Resilience Assessment Framework (C-RAF) in Hong Kong that combats cyber-attacks in the financial sector, cybersecurity remains top of the public-private sector agenda.

“The programs at RSA Conference (RSAC) 2019 APJ have been curated to meet the needs and interests of our participants. The goal of RSA Conference is to help the industry mature while individuals are prepared to be defenders of the cyber world. The world will be a better, more secure place when everyone understands that cybersecurity is fundamentally about people protecting people. We stop at nothing to provide the best experience every year at our Conference, and this year will be no exception,” said Linda Gray Martin, General Manager, RSA Conferences.

To gain new perspectives on issues pertaining to the regional landscape, Conference attendees can look forward to being able to:

1. Anticipate threats to stay secure and avoid financial loss

This year, RSAC 2019 APJ presents two new tracks: Analytics, Intelligence & Response that addresses how organizations can apply investigative and analytic techniques to anticipate and resolve incidents, and The Human & Process Security that will cover how businesses can navigate management issues such as operational risk strategies, as well as people-related issues such as social engineering, while exploring new paradigms including zero trust and DevSecOps to successfully implement security programs.

“With the average global cost of a data breach rising to US$4 million per organization in 2018, enterprises need to develop capabilities to anticipate and protect sensitive information and digital identities,” said Gray Martin. “At RSAC 2019 APJ, we will be featuring eight tracks in total, covering crucial topics such as Policy, Government and Regulations; Global Perspectives; eFraud and Law Enforcement; and Cloud, Mobile and IT Security – to raise awareness levels and facilitate the discussions we need to have.”

2. Simulate and participate in real-world cyber situations

A key challenge that cybersecurity personnel face today is responding to cyberthreats in a timely manner. To address that, RSAC 2019 APJ participants will be able to try their hand at simulated cybersecurity challenges to put their cybersecurity defenses to the test.

For example, to help attendees level-up on their cybersecurity skills, the Conference will feature the SANS Core NetWars Experience – a hands-on cybersecurity challenge designed for novice to advanced professionals which will uncover best practices in penetration testing, forensics and defense.

Likewise, the inaugural Cyber Investigators’ Challenge, in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Singapore Cybersecurity Consortium, will be open to students from the Institutes of Technical Education (ITE), Junior Colleges (JC), Polytechnics and Universities in Singapore. The challenge aims to train these students to spot new security vulnerabilities and improve their network security knowledge, through solving cases in a variety of real-life scenarios.

3. Hear the latest in cyber-attackers’ arsenal and what our defenders are doing right

Industry experts and renowned keynote speakers from the public, private and academia sector at RSAC 2019 APJ will lead thought-provoking seminars to provide insights and tips to address today’s pressing cybersecurity issues:

The DevOps Connect: DevSecOps Day @ RSAC explores security’s role in the movement towards automation. Participants will hear from forward-looking peers and experts who have transformed their organizational view on cybersecurity, and successfully transitioned from legacy development and deployment to integrated security systems.

explores security’s role in the movement towards automation. Participants will hear from forward-looking peers and experts who have transformed their organizational view on cybersecurity, and successfully transitioned from legacy development and deployment to integrated security systems. Innovate to Future Proof: 2025 provides a glimpse of what the world may look like in 2025. This seminar will explore predicted changes in regulations and policies, their impact on business operations, and discuss how to better prepare for future challenges.

provides a glimpse of what the world may look like in 2025. This seminar will explore predicted changes in regulations and policies, their impact on business operations, and discuss how to better prepare for future challenges. Facing Financial Fraud Head On: Cybersecurity Best Practices addresses how organizations and financial entities are increasingly susceptible to creative cyberattacks as a result of supply chain vulnerabilities. Industry experts will share practical tips to reduce losses and best protect the organization and its customers.

addresses how organizations and financial entities are increasingly susceptible to creative cyberattacks as a result of supply chain vulnerabilities. Industry experts will share practical tips to reduce losses and best protect the organization and its customers. IEEE Seminars: Ethical Hacking will uncover the intention and processes behind ethical hacking through a case study and live-hack demo. The afternoon session will focus on Aftermath Reporting – The What, Why, How, Who and When designed to assess if the necessary tools are in place to handle a cybersecurity breach and explore means to mitigate, manage and learn from the incident.



Speakers at RSAC 2019 APJ, which include Andrei Barysevich, Director of Advanced Collection at Recorded Future, Jinan Budge, Principal Analyst at Forrester, and DeWayne Hixson, Director of Global Security at Walmart Stores Inc, will share their first-hand experiences on cyber issues. In addition, the popular keynote panel from RSAC USA will feature the SANS Institute presenting “The Five Most Dangerous New Attack Techniques and How to Counter Them.”

4. Develop personal and professional goals through industry challenges

Additionally, attendees will be able to engage in peer-to-peer learning at Birds of a Feather sessions where speakers lead small-group discussions to facilitate brainstorming and collaboration. Also unique to the Conference are Ask the Expert Roundtables, where speakers and attendees delve deeper into an originally presented topic, and Learning Labs, where participants engage in skill-building exercises and group discussions in an immersive, facilitated experience.

5. Witness the new Innovation Program targeting APJ’s fast-growing cybersecurity startup ecosystem

RSAC 2019 APJ has also announced its new Innovation Program to help early-stage and growth-stage cybersecurity startups move from pilot to proof of concept and scale. RSAC Launch Pad and RSAC Early Stage Expo are programs specially curated for budding entrepreneurs. These programs will reach entrepreneurs at all stages in their careers and allow Conference participants a glimpse into the new businesses and industry solutions that can possibly change the cybersecurity landscape.

Details of RSA Conference 2019 APJ:

For the full agenda, please visit: https://www.rsaconference.com/events/ap19/agenda/sessions

To register, please visit: https://www/rsaconference.com/events/ap19/register

For Press / Media Registration, please visit: https://www.rsaconference.com/events/ap19/press



