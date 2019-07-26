  • Download mobile app
26 Jul 2019
Flex Expands Operations in India with New Manufacturing Facility in Tamil Nadu

by businesswireindia.com

July 26, 2019

Business Wire India
Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility, Flex Chennai Industrial Park 3, located in Walajabad, Tamil Nadu, India. Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, IT Secretary, Government of India officially inaugurated the facility. Spanning 159,000 square feet, this facility will further expand Flex’s manufacturing operations in India.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the inauguration of our latest manufacturing facility in India that offers one-stop solutions ranging from engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics services to increase our customer’s competitiveness and decrease time to market. This further reiterates our continued commitment towards the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision and entrenches India’s position as an important manufacturing base for Flex,” said Richard Hopkins, senior vice president of operations at Flex.

In addition to Flex Chennai Industrial Park 3, Flex has ten other facilities in India totalling more than 1 million square feet providing world-class manufacturing, after-market services and global business services.  “Flex has been in India over the last 18 years and has the right building blocks to help our customers who wish to innovate, create, and gain access to markets both domestically and globally,” said Hopkins.
Source: Businesswire

