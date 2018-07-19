  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
  • Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
  • AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
  • Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
  • RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
  • DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
  • Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
  • YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
  • Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
  • 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

FlipNpik Opens Its Private Sale to Public and Introduces Fiat-Based Payment Gateway

by businesswireindia.com

July 19, 2018

Business Wire India

In an unprecedented move, FlipNpik, the blockchain-powered social media platform for local businesses, democratises its private sale and allows everyone to enjoy the privileges and bonuses traditionally reserved only for the large investors. Known as 'whales', these powerful investors typically enjoy large bonuses during the private sale phase of ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings). FlipNpik now turns this practice on its head by eliminating the large investment required to benefit from the 'whale' bonus, which offers up to 100% bonus of FNP (FlipNpik) tokens to the public, leveling the playing field for small investors.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005283/en/

 
Monetize your social media posts by supporting local shops (Graphic: Business Wire)

Monetize your social media posts by supporting local shops (Graphic: Business Wire)

Deploying one of the first fiat-based payment gateways using money transfers to facilitate ICO payments, FlipNpik also allows the larger community who may be new to but interested in cryptocurrencies to easily break down the 'crypto barrier'.

 

“ICOs were once a medium of inclusion to almost anyone with access to the internet and a few bucks to invest with. We want to bring this opportunity back to the masses,” states Henri Harland, CEO of FlipNpik Worldwide. “The FlipNpik ecosystem promotes democratisation, collaboration, an equitable sharing of value creation and inclusiveness. We stay true to the philosophy of blockchain supporting a fair distribution of wealth.”

 

Led by a strong team of experienced entrepreneurs and experts in the fields of digital currencies, finance and marketing, FlipNpik empowers small businesses and communities by providing a global platform that supports a unique ecosystem of mutually beneficial relationships. Within the FlipNpik Ecosystem (via FlipNpik App), SMEs get more visibility, as well as marketing and promotion from the collaborative efforts of the consumers, who in turn get rewarded and remunerated with FNP tokens when they support the businesses they love. This creates a win-win scenario for small businesses against the global chains with massive marketing budgets while simultaneously bringing value to consumers.

 

About FlipNpik

 

FlipNpik is the first blockchain-based collaborative social media to allow users to monetize their social media posts by supporting their favourite local shops. Users are rewarded for posting and promoting businesses, and this translates to enhanced marketing and visibility for businesses. The FlipNpik mobile app is available on iOS and Android, and has listed businesses in Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland, Singapore, Canada and France. https://flipnpik.io

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005283/en/
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿