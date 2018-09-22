Florian Winterstein Becomes New CEO of Jedox

by businesswireindia.com

The supervisory board of Jedox AG, a leading vendor of business intelligence and enterprise planning software, has appointed Florian Winterstein as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective October 2, 2018. This nomination will support Jedox’s international growth and a new development phase initiated by its latest fund raising in April 2018 with Iris Capital, eCAPITAL entrepreneurial Partners AG and Wecken & Cie.

With 25 years of experience in strategy consulting and leadership in software and service organizations, Winterstein brings to the company a valuable combination of expertise in cloud solutions, business development, and value creation for customers and partners. As former Chief Strategy Officer of BravoSolution, he positioned the software-as-a-service company as trendsetting digitalization partner, extending its leading market position and contributing to its massive growth. With his comprehensive expertise, he takes over the role of CEO from Kay-Ingo Greve, who will leave the company for his new projects effective September 30, 2018.

“Data and digitalization are the foundation of successful business models of the future. I’m very happy to lead this innovative company that plays a central role in the digital transformation of its customers,” says Winterstein. “Jedox has an impressive history and we will keep on scaling internationally, based on our highly talented team and ecosystem."

"Florian Winterstein is an expert in fast-growing and international SaaS companies. We are proud to have him on board to lead Jedox's global acceleration," comments Curt Gunsenheimer, member of the supervisory board and Senior Partner at Iris Capital.

About Jedox:

Jedox simplifies planning, analysis, and reporting with one unified and cloud-based software suite. Jedox empowers decision makers and business users across all departments and helps them work smarter, streamline business collaboration, and make insight-based decisions with confidence. Over 2,300 organizations in 140 countries use Jedox for real-time planning on the web, in the cloud, and on any device. Jedox is a leading Enterprise Planning and Corporate Performance Management solution provider with offices on four continents and with over 200 certified business partners. Independent analysts recognize Jedox for its leading enterprise planning solutions. Simplify planning with Jedox and start your free trial today: www.jedox.com.

