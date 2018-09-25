FlowerAura Is All Set to Accept Same Day Delivery Orders Till 8 PM

Business Wire India
FlowerAura is all set to knock down every last minute worry with a feather by improvising its same-day delivery timings and availing its customers flexible hours to send online gifts anywhere across India.
Taking care of your last minute realizations, FlowerAura’s same day delivery
option is all set to make wishes come true by availing all of its customers to make orders till 8 pm and still grab the opportunity to send warm wishes in a matter of few hours. Modifying the time bracket from 5 pm to late evening, FlowerAura is stepping forth towards prosperity in almost all Tier1 cities.
Conversing over the newly made alterations, the company’s spokesperson reveals, “As a leading gifting portal
, it is our foremost motto to get emotions delivered when asked and thus, we are spearheading to avail delivery at late hours of the day in order to hand-deliver happiness within a few hours.”
On being asked if this stretch is anyhow going to affect the delivery charges, he further elaborates, “Emotions are invaluable to us, and to put a cost on it, is what we are going to refrain from. This ‘no extra fee’ feature is applicable to all of the franchise stores and other organized vendors all over India.”
Answering to the ever-made inquiries if an oddly late hours order can still be made, FlowerAura’s new update and infinite gift varieties
are sure to help many of you who are caught up in a hectic schedule or happen to be late on important occasions.
Source: Businesswire