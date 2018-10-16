Fly Away With Joy: Avis India Welcomes 135 BMWs in Its Exclusive Emirates Fleet

by businesswireindia.com

Avis India, the leading car rental and leasing service provider in the country, has inducted 135 BMW cars in its airport fleet for exclusive use by Emirates customers.This is the largest single order for BMW India including 125 BMW 5 Series, five BMW 7 Series and five BMW X5 cars, all best-in-class products in terms of technology, driving dynamics, quality and comfort. The luxurious BMW cars will be deployed to offer airport transfer services to First Class and Business Class passengers of Emirates flying in and out of India.Mr. Rene Gerhard, Director Sales, BMW Group India handed over the cars to Mr. Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO, Avis India at a special ceremony in Delhi NCR.Mr. Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO, Avis India said, “As a leader in the car rental space, Avis India has created a differentiated position for itself by providing best-in-class services to its discerning customers. The comfort and convenience of our passengers is our top-most priority. We are delighted to welcome this significantly sized BMW fleet in our operations for Emirates. Travelling in the luxury and ambience of a BMW will ensure that the first-class experience continues uninterrupted between the flight and their doorstep.”Mr. Vikram Pawah, Chairman – BMW Group India said, “BMW cars offer the best of luxury and performance. Wherever the journey takes you, a BMW is always the perfect companion. We are delighted to offer BMW vehicles to Avis India that will be utilized for privileged passengers of Emirates. As a premium brand, we understand how important it is to provide a seamless experience to each customer from the start right till the end. We have a long-standing relationship with Avis India and look forward to strengthening it in the future by extending the BMW experience to many more customers.”Mr. Rene Gerhard, Director Sales, BMW India said, “The BMW Group is synonymous with automotive par excellence and is committed to offer outstanding premium mobility solutions for its discerning customers. Our partnership with Avis India is yet another step to bring JOY to our exclusive clientele. With the fascinating fleet of BMW sedans and Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV's), elite Emirates customers will now be able to experience the ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ in its greatest form.”BMW India will also conduct Chauffeur Training for more than 350 Emirates chauffeurs across five cities (Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad) where Emirates airline offers complimentary Chauffeur Drive Airport Transfer services to its First Class and Business Class passengers. As part of this session, chauffeurs will undergo comprehensive training sessions on drivability, safety and after-sales service of BMW vehicles.A BMW commands superior presence on the road and stands out from the crowd thanks to modern aesthetics and design. The indulgent interiors of BMW vehicles make every journey a delight. The clearly structured cockpit, generous feeling of spaciousness and convenient ergonomics create an environment that befits first-class travel. The BMW 7 Series and the BMW 5 Series feature game-changing technologies such as Gesture Control, Remote Control Parking, BMW Display Key, BMW Touch Command System, Wireless Charging, Ambient Lighting and Sky Lounge. Overwhelming driving comfort is a result of the innovative 2-Axle Air Suspension. Rear seat entertainment options keep the passengers thoroughly entertained.Avis India, India's leading car rental, car leasing and fleet management service provider, is a joint venture between Avis Budget Group, Inc. and The Oberoi Group. Avis India has a fleet of more than 6500 premium cars across the country, with a network extending across 50 conveniently-located stations in 19 cities. With services like Rent-A-Car (Chauffeur Drive and Self Drive), Operating Lease and Fleet Management, Avis India is able to provide short term and long term mobility solutions to both retail and corporate customers.Source: Businesswire