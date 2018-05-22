Forbes Middle East Honours Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar

by businesswireindia.com

Dr. Dhananjay Datar, Chairman & Managing Director of Al Adil Trading was recently honoured by Forbes Middle East as one of the top Indian leaders in the Arab World 2018 – Retail award, ranking 30th in the prestigious list.



2018 will be the Sixth consecutive year that Forbes ME is hosting the glamorous evening. Dr. Datar, popularly known as the ‘Masala King’ said, “It is a great honour to be recognized by Forbes ME, which is one of the most credible media houses in the world. Recognizing their passion and contribution to the advancement of the Arab region, Forbes Middle East revealed its list of the Top Indian Leaders in the Arab World at an impressive ceremony hosted recently at Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Guests of honor at the event included H.E. Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE and Khuloud Al Omian, Editor-in-Chief of Forbes ME.”



After receiving the award Dr. Datar said, “Honors and recognition add more responsibility to what we do. I strongly believe that we will strive to provide enhanced value to our customers in a socially responsible manner. I wish to thank Forbes Middle East for the honor. It is also a reflection of the dedicated team effort of our entire organization. I wish to thank the Rulers of this great country who support and encourage us in our endeavors. It is evident from the fact that a majority of the Top Leaders and Business owners are based in UAE, which is a clear reflection of the support that we get from the leaders of UAE.”



Al Adil Trading under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Dhananjay Datar has been instrumental in bringing 9000 Indian products in the UAE. Al Adil has a network of 39 supermarkets, 2 flour mills and 2 spices factories in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman and also a branch of Mumbai Export Division in the name of Masala King Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd in Mumbai, India. Al Adil is on an active expansion mode and has recently opened new outlets in Oman and Bahrain. The company has also diversified into import and export under the special class establishment with trade lines in the US, Canada, Tanzania, Kenya, Switzerland, Italy and Eritrea as well as Kuwait, Oman and the UAE.Source: Businesswire