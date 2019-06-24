Forever 21 Enters the North Eastern Retail Market on a Chic Note

Forever 21, India’s most loved, international fast fashion brand from Los Angeles,California, part of the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. celebrates the launch of their first ever store in Guwahati on GS road on June 23rd 2019.

Guwahati Store on GS road

With the new 11000+ sq. ft. store, you can always count on Forever 21 for a hassle free shopping experience with apparel, footwear and accessories all under one roof, reflecting the latest trends right from runways to the store. With North Eastern states being one among the trendsetters, customers can now explore a plethora of summer trends at the new Forever 21 store. Up your game with this season’s call-outs encompassing Geometric prints, logo tees etc. to suit your mood, apparel in garden floral prints, crochet knits and many more.

The store also comes equipped with a plethora of styles from the Men’s collection. Explore your love for laid- back, experimental fashion with trend-setting styles such as dark floral t-shirts, distressed denim jackets, minimalistic printed shirts and much more.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rahul Jhamb, Head, Business Forever 21, India said, “We are delighted to have launched our flagship Forever 21 store in Guwahati. We know the kind of ardent trendsetters who hail from northeastern states and their love for Forever 21 brand is simply admirable. We are all excited to bring the latest runway and catwalk trends, straight from Los Angeles, to the fashion and trend loving Gen Z millennial, at the hallmark ‘sweet-prices’ of Forever 21. We hope to keep up with the trend setting, uber chic Northeast customer’s requirements.”

What’s more, the brand is all set to treat its fans with a bonanza of exciting offers you simply cannot afford to miss!

Try your luck from the 24th – 29th of June on Forever 21’s exclusive wheel of fortune. Shop or Rs. 1499 and above and get a chance to spin the wheel.

Mark your calendars for 30 June and watch out for the Golden Hanger Hunt. Spot the Golden Hanger at the store and get free shopping worth Rs. 5000.

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a California-based fast fashion brand that entered the Indian market in 2010 and has considerably grown since then. With stores in major cities in the country, it has built a strong market for itself and has already become a brand of choice for many fashion conscious women.

In July 2016, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquired the exclusive online and offline rights to Forever 21’s India network. The partnership between Forever 21 and ABFRL marks a milestone in the creation of the largest integrated branded fashion player in India, with a strong foothold in the women’s wear segment, given the growing popularity of fast fashion and the young demographics of the country.

Forever 21 in India offers clothes and accessories for Men, Women and Girls. With growing demand for its trendy street wear and subtle contemporary pieces, the brand launched its exclusive website (www.Forever21.in) for the Indian market in June 2014, and now reaches out to its customers in over 300 towns and cities of the country.

About Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd’s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL’s subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & retail limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was remained as Aditya Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India’s no. 1 Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts India’s largest fashion network with over 11,000 points of sale, which include, close to 2,500 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets.