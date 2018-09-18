Forevermark's New #BetterHalfWithinMe Campaign Highlights the Concept of Self Determination

Business Wire India
Forevermark, the diamond brand from The De Beers Group of Companies, has launched the ‘The Better Half Within’ Campaign, a reflection of the poised, powerful, and self-determined personality of the woman of today.
The campaign includes a film and will utilize national media channels such as TV mainlines, set of print and outdoor ads, digital display, social media, radio channels, and in-store. The campaign will debut on TV with 30 and 50 second commercials, to be screened on 15 September, 2018. The TVC will be shared on social & digital with shorter edits.
Through extensive research commissioned through Kantar IMRB it was found that Indian women are slowly evolving the meaning of femininity by combining strength with an essential grace. They currently enjoy increasing levels of economic power and whilst celebrating the achievements of their family, while being focussed on their personal growth as an individual.
A half-carat diamond characterizes this large percentage of women who are financially independent and have the power to invest in the reflection of their self-worth and hard work. ‘The Better Half Within’ campaign has been conceptualized to define this emotional connect between a woman and a half carat diamond as the perfect expression of her focus on personal achievements.
Talking about the campaign, Mr. Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India said, “Diamonds are symbols of a wider range of emotions, including pride, joy and achievement. Most women these days are breaking clichés by buying diamonds for themselves. With this campaign, we aim at giving these empowered women the choice of the half carat diamond as a precious, long lasting representation of their individuality, and a mark of their achievement at an attractive price point. Women can purchase a half carat Forevermark diamond with the same assurance that they will be getting their money’s worth with the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds that go beyond the 4Cs.”
The films beautifully portray women going after their passions and dreams. The first film focusses on a mother who creates her own recipes for her blog and through the help of her daughter becomes an internet sensation. The second film is based on a doctor who despite having had a long day celebrating her daughter’s birthday finds the motivation to head out for an emergency surgery. The campaign film has been developed and conceptualized by J. Walter Thompson India (JWT, India) and the media agency for the campaign is Mindshare. It has been produced and directed by Native.
Nandita Chalam, Senior Vice President & Executive Creative Director, J Walter Thompson said, “J Walter Thompson’s campaign for Half Carat Diamonds from Forevermark is based on a simple insight – whenever a woman is about to give up on her dreams, something deep within her urges her to go on. This is her better half. Half carat diamonds from Forevermark are a tribute to this bold, bright and beautiful better half within every woman. The television commercials tell two charming stories of a doctor and a food blogger who harnessed their inner better halves. Through TV, film, print, radio and digital, the campaign will urge every woman to let her better half shine.”
View the films here: https://youtu.be/V9pQpZCOMMA
and here https://youtu.be/a3V3KXDOmoo
