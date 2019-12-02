Frankfinn Received the Gold Award for “Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development – 2019”

Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, the World’s No. 1 Air Hostess Training Institute again made history today. At a glittering function organised by ASSOCHAM in support from Govt. of India at Hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi on 27th November’ 2019, Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training received the Award for ‘Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development – 2019’. The Guest of Honour for the event, Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India handed over the prestigious award to Mr. K.S. Kohli, Founder & Non-Executive Chairman of Frankfinn Group.

Mr. K.S. Kohli, Founder & Non-Executive Chairman of Frankfinn Group received the award from Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon’ble Union Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India was the Chief Guest for the event. Some of the other winners were Safeducate Pvt. Ltd., SAP India Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tech Mahindra and RS Global Pvt. Ltd., etc.

The Award is instituted to acknowledge the companies who have demonstrated and delivered an outstanding performance in skilling the youth in the country. This award is recognition of the Quality Training being provided by Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training through its Institutes spread Pan India including the smaller cities. This award of ‘Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development’ has been presented to Frankfinn for Fourth time in a row (2016, 2017, 2018 and now in 2019), which is the testimony of the Frankfinn’s Quality Training delivery and Highest Placements Track record. Frankfinn is an approved Training Partner of NSDC. The award of ‘Best Air Hostess Training Institute’ has also been awarded to Frankfinn for Nine years in a row (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019).

Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council has awarded Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training with the Award for the ‘Best Training Partner for Non-Govt. Funded Trainings ', two years in a row (2018 and 2019).

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has felicitated Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess for ‘Outstanding Contribution in Cabin Crew Training’ in 2019.

“Quality Training & Excellent Placements Track Record have always been the hallmarks for Frankfinn,” said Mr. K.S. Kohli, Founder & Non-Executive Chairman of Frankfinn Group. Mr. K.S. Kohli added that Frankfinn Institute is opening 50 new Training Centres Pan India in FY 2020-21.

Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for detailed Cabin Service familiarisation program, for its students. At the end of this training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India.

Frankfinn students have touched the pinnacle of success and have a track record of more than 70% placements across Domestic Airlines, International Airlines, Airport Ground Services, Hospitality, Travel and Customer Service Industries.

About Frankfinn

Pioneers in Air Hostess Training, Frankfinn Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. provides vocational training to aspirants for jobs of Air Hostesses, Flight Stewards and Ground Staff, Air Ticketing Executives in Airlines and Guest Relation Executives, Front Office Executives in Hotels, Travel Industry and Customer Service Industries, empowering them with world-class opportunities across India. Frankfinn is the only institute in India with an exclusive worldwide tie-up with ICM, an institute of repute in the UK, having tie-ups with various reputed Universities, Colleges and Institutes across the Globe.