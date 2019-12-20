Frost & Sullivan Honored Indian Manufacturing & Service Enterprises Demonstrating Operational Excellence and Best Practices at its Project Evaluation and Recognition Program 2019

Business Wire India
The 5th
edition of Frost & Sullivan’s Project Evaluation and Recognition Program (PERP)
concluded on December 18, 2019, in Mumbai. This year 16 Awards
and 14 Certificates of Merit
were presented to companies that demonstrated operational excellence and implementation of best practices across industry sectors. PERP is a unique platform designed to recognize projects undertaken by manufacturing and service enterprises in India to achieve business goals, create competitive businesses, enhance sustainability and facilitate change management in today's complex business environment.
PERP as a platform was established in 2014 when Frost & Sullivan
saw the need to have a common platform where small victories are celebrated and honored. The categories in which participating companies were scrutinized and their performance evaluated on included Operational Excellence Leadership, Process Innovation Leadership, Customer Value Leadership, Cost Leadership, Supply Chain Leadership, Quality Enterprise Leadership, Environment Leadership, Safety Leadership, Human Capital Leadership, Information Technology Leadership, and Logistics Excellence Leadership. In addition, seven new categories under the umbrella of technology were introduced this year, namely, Additive Manufacturing, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Modeling, Augmented/Virtual Reality, Smart Products & Solutions, and Automation & Robotics.
Raghavendra Rao
, Associate Partner & Senior Vice President, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Any large achievement starts with a series of smaller successes and ideas that finally congregate into the larger mandate. This is the essence of PERP, and the idea that supports it is to recognize those islands of brilliance and examples of successes that are eventually collectively instrumental in achieving the larger objective of the organization. In the race for the larger accolades, these projects must not be compromised or left unrecognized, which are critical to keeping the teams motivated and in limelight.”
Talking about the awards program and the participation this year, Gowtham Sivabalan
, Director, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said “Improvement projects in organizations are no longer about addressing inefficiencies; they are becoming the proving ground for innovative and novel methodologies that are employed for being future-ready. With the ever-increasing evaluation benchmarks, it is heartening to witness a high number of shortlisted projects. Besides serving as a catalyst for continual improvement by encouraging participants, PERP is acknowledged by organizations for its benefits of cross-pollination of ideas and shortening the learning curve. It honors projects that are unique in their approach, are inventive as a solution or are a demonstration of dogged efforts in addressing a chronic issue.”
To know more about Project Evaluation & Recognition Program and its evaluation process, please log on to http://www.frost.com/perp
.
Award Recipients of 2019 Project Evaluation & Recognition Program
|No.
|Award Title
|Company Name
|Location
|1
|Winner – Automation & Robotics Category, Manufacturing Sector
|ITC Limited – India Tobacco Division
|Bengaluru
|2
|Winner – Digital Modeling Category, Manufacturing Sector
|JSW Steel – Dolvi Works
|Raigad
|3
|Winner – Environment Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Grasim Industries Limited
|Haveri
|4
|Winner – Operational Excellence Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|ITC Limited – Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division
|Secunderabad
|5
|First Runner Up – Operational Excellence Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Grasim Industries Limited
|Haveri
|6
|First Runner Up – Operational Excellence Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Indus Towers Limited
|Gurgaon
|7
|Winner – Process Innovation Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
|Greater Noida
|8
|First Runner Up – Process Innovation Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
|Greater Noida
|9
|First Runner Up – Process Innovation Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Indus Towers Limited
|Gurgaon
|10
|Winner – Safety Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Modular Fabrication Facility – Hazira , L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd
|Hazira
|11
|Winner – Artificial Intelligence Category, Service Sector
|HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
|Mumbai
|12
|Winner – Customer Value Leadership Category, Service Sector
|Vestian Global Workplace Services Private Limited
|Bengaluru
|13
|First Runner Up – Customer Value Leadership Category, Service Sector
|Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance Company Limited
|Mumbai
|14
|First Runner Up – Customer Value Leadership Category, Service Sector
|Financial Software & Systems
|Siruseri
|15
|First Runner Up – Operational Excellence Leadership Category, Service Sector
|Apollo Hospitals International Limited
|Ahmedabad
|16
|Winner – Process Innovation Leadership Category, Service Sector
|HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
|Mumbai
|No.
|Certificate of Merit Title
|Company Name
|Location
|1
|Certificate of Merit-Cost Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Indus Towers Limited
|Gurgaon
|2
|Certificate of Merit-Customer Value Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Hindalco Industries Limited – Belagavi Works
|Belagavi
|3
|Certificate of Merit-Environment Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|ITC Limited – Foods Division
|Pune
|4
|Certificate of Merit-Operational Excellence Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|UPL Limited, Unit 1
|Ankleshwar
|5
|Certificate of Merit-Process Innovation Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
|Greater Noida
|6
|Certificate of Merit- Process Innovation Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Hindalco Industries Limited – Mahan Aluminium
|Mahan
|7
|Certificate of Merit-Quality Enterprise Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|ITC Limited – India Tobacco Division
|Bengaluru
|8
|Certificate of Merit-Quality Enterprise Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|Indus Towers Limited
|Gurgaon
|9
|Certificate of Merit-Supply Chain Leadership Category, Manufacturing Sector
|ITC Limited – Foods Division
|Pune
|10
|Certificate of Merit-Cost Leadership Category, Service Sector
|CESC Limited
|Kolkata
|11
|Certificate of Merit-Customer Value Leadership Category, Service Sector
|Bombay Realty
|Mumbai
|12
|Certificate of Merit-Customer Value Leadership Category, Service Sector
|HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
|Mumbai
|13
|Certificate of Merit-Environment Leadership Category, Service Sector
|Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited
|Hyderabad
|14
|Certificate of Merit-Smart Products & Solutions Category, Service Sector
|Sohan Lal Commodity Management Private Limited
|New Delhi
Source: Businesswire