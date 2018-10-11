Frost & Sullivan's Premier Event 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet Recognized Market Disrupters Demonstrating Technological Growth across Industries

October 11, 2018
|S. No.
|Award Titles and Categories
|Award Recipients
|Business Unit – Transformational Health
|1
|Indian Oral Anti-Diabetic Company of the Year Award
|Sanofi India
|2
|Indian Fertility Service Provider Company of the Year Award
|Nova IVI Fertility
|3
|Indian Dialysis Service Provider Company of the Year Award (Specialty Chain)
|DCDC Health Services Pvt. Ltd.
|4
|Indian Leading Pharma Delivery e-Platform Company of the Year Award
|Medlife International Pvt. Ltd.
|5
|Indian Point of Care Devices Company of the Year Award (Diagnostic Category)
|Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
|6
|Indian Cardiac Stents Provider Company of the Year Award
|Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
|7
|Indian Advanced Wound Care Provider Company of the Year Award
|Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
|8
|Indian Emerging Healthcare Management Education Company of the Year Award
|Chitkara School Of Health Sciences (CSHS), Chitkara University, Punjab
|9
|Indian Integrative Medicine Service Provider Company of the Year Award
|Madhavbaug Cardiac Care Clinics & Hospitals
|10
|Indian Healthcare Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing Company of the Year Award
|Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd.
|11
|APAC Artificial Intelligence Enabled Haematology Imaging Instrumentation Market New Product Innovation Award
|SigTuple Technologies Private Limited
|12
|APAC Breast Imaging Industry New Product Innovation Award
|CURA Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
|Business Unit – Industrial Automation & Process Control
|13
|Indian Process Automation Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award
|Yokogawa India Limited
|14
|Indian Food & Beverage Automation Customer Value Leadership Award
|Siemens Limited
|15
|Indian Industrial Valves Company of the Year Award
|Emerson Process Management (India) Private Ltd.
|16
|Indian Electric Actuator Company of the Year Award
|Rotork Controls (India) Pvt. Ltd.
|17
|Indian Electric Drives Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award
|Danfoss Industries Pvt. Ltd.
|18
|Indian Water and Waste Water Management Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award
|Rean Watertech Pvt. Ltd.
|Business Unit – Measurement & Instrumentation
|19
|Indian Wearables Company of the Year Award
|Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd.
|20
|Indian Connected LED Lighting Company of the Year Award
|Wipro Lighting
|21
|Indian Air Purifiers Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
|Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd.
|22
|Indian Smart Air Conditioners Company of the Year Award
|Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited
|23
|Indian Smart Washing Machines Company of the Year Award
|LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
|24
|Indian T&M Company of the Year Award
|Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt. Ltd.
|25
|Indian Electronics Security & Surveillance Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
|Johnson Controls (India) Private Limited
|26
|Indian Premium Kitchen Appliances Company of the Year Award
|BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.
|27
|Indian Water Heaters Company of the Year Award
|V-Guard Industries Ltd.
|28
|Indian Outdoor LED Lighting Company of the Year Award
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited
|29
|Indian Smart Electronics and Appliances Company of the Year Award
|Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
|Business Unit – Visionary Science (Chemicals, Materials and Food)
|30
|Indian RTD Juices Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
|Real Juices & Beverages
|Business Unit – Mobility (Automotive and Transportation)
|31
|Indian Telematics Solutions Provider of the Year Award
|Trimble Mobility Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.
|32
|Indian Mobility Electronics and Software Solutions Technology Innovation Award
|Visteon Corporation
|33
|Indian Shared Mobility Solutions Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
|KPIT Technologies Ltd.
|34
|Indian Mobility Startup Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
|SUN Mobility Pvt. Ltd.
|35
|Indian Mobility Aftermarket Solutions Customer Service Leadership Award
|TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
|36
|Indian Auto Component Manufacturers Customer Value Leadership Award
|Schaeffler India Limited
|37
|Indian Agriculture and Farming Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
|Mahindra and Mahindra, Trringo
|38
|Indian Construction and Mining New Product Innovation Award
|Volvo Group India Pvt. Ltd. -Volvo Construction Equipment
|39
|Indian E-Mobility Product of the Year Award
|Lohia Auto Industries
|Business Unit – TechVision
|40
|Indian Artificial Intelligence Conversational Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award
|Haptik Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
|41
|Indian Augmented Reality Headsets Technology Innovation Leadership Award
|Dimension NXG Pvt. Ltd.
|42
|Indian Waste to Energy Technology Innovation Leadership Award
|Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
|43
|Indian Smart Metering and Remote Reading New Product Innovation Leadership Award
|Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.
|44
|Indian Bio-informatics Technology Innovation Leadership Award
|Strand Life Sciences
|45
|Indian Bio-similars Technology Innovation Leadership Award
|Biocon Limited