செய்திகள் தமிழில்
11 Oct 2018, Edition - 1185, Thursday

Frost & Sullivan's Premier Event 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet Recognized Market Disrupters Demonstrating Technological Growth across Industries

by businesswireindia.com

October 11, 2018

Business Wire India

Frost & Sullivan concluded its 5th Annual 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet on October 10th in Mumbai. The awards banquet was held right after Frost & Sullivan’s annual, flagship event – Growth Innovation & Leadership (GIL) Summit 2018 focusing on “Leading and Winning in an Era of Unprecedented Change”. The Awards Banquet brought together top-notch CXOs from various industries under one roof. The highly coveted and sought-after awards program honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies, and delivered exceptional performances across industries.
 
This year, 45 awards were presented at the evening banquet across sectors such as Mobility, TechVision, Visionary Science (Chemicals, Materials & Food), Transformational Health, Measurement & Instrumentation, and Industrial Automation & Process Control. Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that have shown significant growth in their respective industries, have identified emerging trends before they become a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that catalyzes and transforms industries.
 
Sharing his views on the winning companies this year, Amol Kotwal, Director, Frost & Sullivan said, “It is my pleasure to recognize and honor companies driven by visionary growth, innovation, and leadership – the essential and critical catalysts required for transformation in industries. Frost & Sullivan is proud to felicitate these companies who have showcased exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated superior performance in areas of technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development and other parameters to achieve excellence and take leadership positions in their respective industries.”
 
The awards assessment besides incorporating inputs from Frost & Sullivan's expert analysts also involved a jury evaluation process with a panel of thought leaders, which included some well-known names from the industry. The esteemed jury panel for the 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet included:
  • Abhishek Kabra, Director, Samara Capital
  • Ajay Muttreja, Startup Advisor and Mentor Member, National Startup Committee Advisor – FICCI International, FICCI, IvyCap Ventures
  • Asif Mulla, Head – Instrumentation, Mumbai Operating Center, TechnipFMC
  • Balasubramanian Srinivasan, Executive Director, Mobility Practice, Frost & Sullivan
  • Dr. Kirtikumar Shah, Associate Director, Engineering – Brownfield Projects, Aker Solutions
  • Dr. Shankar Venugopal, Vice President, Mahindra & Mahindra
  • Dr. Shenoy Robinson, Managing Director & CEO, Catex Health
  • G B Singh, Publisher & Editor, Security Today
  • Nandakumar K., Chairman, Chemtrols Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
  • Nitin Deshmukh, Founding Partner, Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd.
  • N. K. Mohapatra, CEO, Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI)
  • Ravi AV, General Manager & Country Head, Nichia Chemical India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Vinay Lakshman, Managing Director, Rane Brake Lining Ltd.
The event was supported by our media partners – Automation Connect, Auto Tech Review, CIO Insider, Commercial Vehicle, DigiAnalysys, Electronics Bazaar, Industrial Automation, Manufacturing Today, MTLEXS, Sustainability Next, and The Smart CEO.

To find out more about Frost & Sullivan’s Awards program and partnership opportunities, please contact Khushboo Kapoor at khushbook@frost.comor visit: http://bit.ly/2wxl7QJ. You can also get updates on Twitter and LinkedIn from the hashtag: #FSInAwards.
 
Recipients of the 2018 India Best Practices Awards
 
S. No. Award Titles and Categories Award Recipients
Business Unit – Transformational Health
1 Indian Oral Anti-Diabetic Company of the Year Award Sanofi India
2 Indian Fertility Service Provider Company of the Year Award Nova IVI Fertility
3 Indian Dialysis Service Provider Company of the Year Award  (Specialty Chain) DCDC Health Services Pvt. Ltd.
4 Indian Leading Pharma Delivery e-Platform Company of the Year Award Medlife International Pvt. Ltd.
5 Indian Point of Care Devices Company of the Year Award (Diagnostic Category) Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
6 Indian Cardiac Stents Provider Company of the Year Award Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
7 Indian Advanced Wound Care Provider Company of the Year Award Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
8 Indian Emerging Healthcare Management Education Company of the Year Award Chitkara School Of Health Sciences (CSHS), Chitkara University, Punjab
9 Indian Integrative Medicine Service Provider Company of the Year Award Madhavbaug Cardiac Care Clinics & Hospitals
10 Indian Healthcare Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing Company of the Year Award Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd.
11 APAC Artificial Intelligence Enabled Haematology Imaging Instrumentation Market New Product Innovation Award SigTuple Technologies Private Limited
12 APAC Breast Imaging Industry New Product Innovation Award CURA Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Business Unit – Industrial Automation & Process Control
13 Indian Process Automation Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award Yokogawa India Limited
14 Indian Food & Beverage Automation Customer Value Leadership Award Siemens Limited
15 Indian Industrial Valves Company of the Year Award Emerson Process Management (India) Private Ltd.
16 Indian Electric Actuator Company of the Year Award Rotork Controls (India) Pvt. Ltd.
17 Indian Electric Drives Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award Danfoss Industries Pvt. Ltd.
18 Indian Water and Waste Water Management Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award Rean Watertech Pvt. Ltd.
Business Unit – Measurement & Instrumentation
19 Indian Wearables Company of the Year Award Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd.
20 Indian Connected LED Lighting Company of the Year Award Wipro Lighting
21 Indian Air Purifiers Visionary Innovation Leadership Award Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd.
22 Indian Smart Air Conditioners Company of the Year Award Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited
23 Indian Smart Washing Machines Company of the Year Award LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
24 Indian T&M Company of the Year Award Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt. Ltd.
25 Indian Electronics Security & Surveillance Visionary Innovation Leadership Award Johnson Controls (India) Private Limited
26 Indian Premium Kitchen Appliances Company of the Year Award BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.
27 Indian Water Heaters Company of the Year Award V-Guard Industries Ltd.
28 Indian Outdoor LED Lighting Company of the Year Award Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited
29 Indian Smart Electronics and Appliances Company of the Year Award Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
 Business Unit – Visionary Science (Chemicals, Materials and Food)
30 Indian RTD Juices Product Line Strategy Leadership Award Real Juices & Beverages
Business Unit – Mobility (Automotive and Transportation)
31 Indian Telematics Solutions Provider of the Year Award Trimble Mobility Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.
32 Indian Mobility Electronics and Software Solutions Technology Innovation Award Visteon Corporation
33 Indian Shared Mobility Solutions Visionary Innovation Leadership Award KPIT Technologies Ltd.
34 Indian Mobility Startup Visionary Innovation Leadership Award SUN Mobility Pvt. Ltd.
35 Indian Mobility Aftermarket Solutions Customer Service Leadership Award TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd. 
36 Indian Auto Component Manufacturers Customer Value Leadership Award Schaeffler India Limited
37 Indian Agriculture and Farming Visionary Innovation Leadership Award Mahindra and Mahindra, Trringo
38 Indian Construction and Mining New Product Innovation Award Volvo Group India Pvt. Ltd. -Volvo Construction Equipment
39 Indian E-Mobility Product of the Year Award Lohia Auto Industries
Business Unit – TechVision
40 Indian Artificial Intelligence Conversational Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award Haptik Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
41 Indian Augmented Reality Headsets Technology Innovation Leadership Award Dimension NXG Pvt. Ltd.
42 Indian Waste to Energy Technology Innovation Leadership Award Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
43 Indian Smart Metering and Remote Reading New Product Innovation Leadership Award Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.
44 Indian Bio-informatics Technology Innovation Leadership Award Strand Life Sciences
45 Indian Bio-similars Technology Innovation Leadership Award Biocon Limited
Source: Businesswire

