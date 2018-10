Frost & Sullivan's Premier Event 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet Recognized Market Disrupters Demonstrating Technological Growth across Industries

“Leading and Winning in an Era of Unprecedented Change”

.

Frost & Sullivan concluded its 5Annual 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet on October 10in Mumbai. The awards banquet was held right after Frost & Sullivan’s annual, flagship event – Growth Innovation & Leadership (GIL) Summit 2018 focusing onThe Awards Banquet brought together top-notch CXOs from various industries under one roof. The highly coveted and sought-after awards program honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies, and delivered exceptional performances across industries.This year,were presented at the evening banquet across sectors such as Mobility Measurement & Instrumentation , and Industrial Automation & Process Control . Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that have shown significant growth in their respective industries, have identified emerging trends before they become a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that catalyzes and transforms industries.Sharing his views on the winning companies this year,, Director, Frost & Sullivan said, “It is my pleasure to recognize and honor companies driven by visionary growth, innovation, and leadership – the essential and critical catalysts required for transformation in industries. Frost & Sullivan is proud to felicitate these companies who have showcased exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated superior performance in areas of technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development and other parameters to achieve excellence and take leadership positions in their respective industries.”The awards assessment besides incorporating inputs from Frost & Sullivan's expert analysts also involved a jury evaluation process with a panel of thought leaders, which included some well-known names from the industry.