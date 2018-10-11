Frost & Sullivan's Premier Event 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet Recognized Market Disrupters Demonstrating Technological Growth across Industries

S. No. Award Titles and Categories Award Recipients

Business Unit – Transformational Health

1 Indian Oral Anti-Diabetic Company of the Year Award Sanofi India

2 Indian Fertility Service Provider Company of the Year Award Nova IVI Fertility

3 Indian Dialysis Service Provider Company of the Year Award (Specialty Chain) DCDC Health Services Pvt. Ltd.

4 Indian Leading Pharma Delivery e-Platform Company of the Year Award Medlife International Pvt. Ltd.

5 Indian Point of Care Devices Company of the Year Award (Diagnostic Category) Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

6 Indian Cardiac Stents Provider Company of the Year Award Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

7 Indian Advanced Wound Care Provider Company of the Year Award Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

8 Indian Emerging Healthcare Management Education Company of the Year Award Chitkara School Of Health Sciences (CSHS), Chitkara University, Punjab

9 Indian Integrative Medicine Service Provider Company of the Year Award Madhavbaug Cardiac Care Clinics & Hospitals

10 Indian Healthcare Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing Company of the Year Award Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd.

11 APAC Artificial Intelligence Enabled Haematology Imaging Instrumentation Market New Product Innovation Award SigTuple Technologies Private Limited

12 APAC Breast Imaging Industry New Product Innovation Award CURA Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Business Unit – Industrial Automation & Process Control

13 Indian Process Automation Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award Yokogawa India Limited

14 Indian Food & Beverage Automation Customer Value Leadership Award Siemens Limited

15 Indian Industrial Valves Company of the Year Award Emerson Process Management (India) Private Ltd.

16 Indian Electric Actuator Company of the Year Award Rotork Controls (India) Pvt. Ltd.

17 Indian Electric Drives Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award Danfoss Industries Pvt. Ltd.

18 Indian Water and Waste Water Management Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award Rean Watertech Pvt. Ltd.

Business Unit – Measurement & Instrumentation

19 Indian Wearables Company of the Year Award Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

20 Indian Connected LED Lighting Company of the Year Award Wipro Lighting

21 Indian Air Purifiers Visionary Innovation Leadership Award Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd.

22 Indian Smart Air Conditioners Company of the Year Award Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited

23 Indian Smart Washing Machines Company of the Year Award LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

24 Indian T&M Company of the Year Award Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt. Ltd.

25 Indian Electronics Security & Surveillance Visionary Innovation Leadership Award Johnson Controls (India) Private Limited

26 Indian Premium Kitchen Appliances Company of the Year Award BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

27 Indian Water Heaters Company of the Year Award V-Guard Industries Ltd.

28 Indian Outdoor LED Lighting Company of the Year Award Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

29 Indian Smart Electronics and Appliances Company of the Year Award Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Business Unit – Visionary Science (Chemicals, Materials and Food)

30 Indian RTD Juices Product Line Strategy Leadership Award Real Juices & Beverages

Business Unit – Mobility (Automotive and Transportation)

31 Indian Telematics Solutions Provider of the Year Award Trimble Mobility Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

32 Indian Mobility Electronics and Software Solutions Technology Innovation Award Visteon Corporation

33 Indian Shared Mobility Solutions Visionary Innovation Leadership Award KPIT Technologies Ltd.

34 Indian Mobility Startup Visionary Innovation Leadership Award SUN Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

35 Indian Mobility Aftermarket Solutions Customer Service Leadership Award TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

36 Indian Auto Component Manufacturers Customer Value Leadership Award Schaeffler India Limited

37 Indian Agriculture and Farming Visionary Innovation Leadership Award Mahindra and Mahindra, Trringo

38 Indian Construction and Mining New Product Innovation Award Volvo Group India Pvt. Ltd. -Volvo Construction Equipment

39 Indian E-Mobility Product of the Year Award Lohia Auto Industries

Business Unit – TechVision

40 Indian Artificial Intelligence Conversational Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award Haptik Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

41 Indian Augmented Reality Headsets Technology Innovation Leadership Award Dimension NXG Pvt. Ltd.

42 Indian Waste to Energy Technology Innovation Leadership Award Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

43 Indian Smart Metering and Remote Reading New Product Innovation Leadership Award Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.

44 Indian Bio-informatics Technology Innovation Leadership Award Strand Life Sciences