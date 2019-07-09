FSTC Secures EASA Level D Approval for A320 Neo Full Flight Simulator

Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) has received EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) approval for its Airbus A320 neo full flight simulator, making it India’s first A320 neo with EASA approval. This is a significant moment for Indian aviation sector, as now Indian carriers with A320 neo fleet will no longer have to send their pilots abroad for getting the requisite training, thereby saving their valuable time and money. This will be FSTC’s 6th fully functional simulator in the country with the 7th one, which again will be a A320 neo simulator, expected to be operational in a month’s time.

A320 Neo Flight Simulator

EASA is a globally recognized organization and with this approval FSTC will even look to target the International airlines and pilots wanting to undergo their training on such simulator type. FSTC currently operates from 2 locations in the country – Delhi and Hyderabad and have 2 B737 NG, 2 A320, 1 A320neo and 1 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 simulator. Given the huge demand for pilot training in the country, taking a futuristic step, FSTC has also established mutually beneficial partnerships with various SIM operators across the region – Thailand, Philippines, Middle East, and Europe. The FSTC training centres have been established to meet global standards of excellence having state of the art training infrastructure, classrooms, pilot lounge, MFTD/APT instruments.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt. Sanjay Mandavia, Managing Director – FSTC said, "It is a great achievement for FSTC to secure yet another EASA level D approval. It is surely a matter of national pride to be recognized as a quality training service provider in the region."

Capt. D S Basraon, CEO – FSTC said, "Our A320neo supports CAT III B training which helps training requirements for all weather operations such as AWO/LVTO. Our simulators are the latest and use state of the art technology, which saves huge power consumptions. We have a team of professional trainers who share excellent training experience with every aspiring pilot."

About FSTC

FSTC is India’s first registered standalone Approved Training Organization (ATO). It is the largest in the region with the largest number of full flight simulators catering to all the airlines in India. FSTC is also accredited by EASA, Airbus, and Boeing. More than 1000 pilots have already been trained by FSTC and are inducted by all the major airlines like Indigo, Vistara, Jet Airways, Spice Jet, GoAir and Air India. FSTC’s aim is to provide a quality, secure, reliable and efficient training programs to achieve optimized performance for our customers.