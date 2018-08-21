  • Download mobile app

Fujian Billion Petrochemicals Co., Ltd to Utilize INVISTA’s Latest P8 Technology for Its 2.5 Million Tonne PTA Line

by businesswireindia.com

August 21, 2018

Business Wire India

INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and Fujian Billion Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. have reached an agreement to license INVISTA’s latest purified terephthalic acid (PTA) process technology for a new PTA line. The PTA line will have a design capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes per year and will be installed in Fujian Province, China.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005650/en/

 

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Mike Pickens, IPT president, commented, “We are honoured that our advanced, industry-leading P8 technology has been selected. Our demonstrated ability to deliver a fast schedule and the fact that our technology is proven were key factors in our selection. This represents a new chapter for deployment of INVISTA’s P8 PTA technology aimed at creating competitive advantage for our global customers.”

 

A kick-off meeting was successfully held in the week of August 13, 2018. The targeted project start-up date would be in August 2020.

 

IPT’s P8 PTA technology is available as a licence package from INVISTA Performance Technologies. For more information, please visit the IPT Web site at www.ipt.invista.com.

 

About INVISTA:

 

With leading brands including LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, CORDURA®, STAINMASTER® and ANTRON®, INVISTA is one of the world’s largest integrated producers of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company’s advantaged technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce clothing, carpet, air bags and countless other everyday products. A wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries and headquartered in the United States, INVISTA has more than 50 locations around the world. For more information, visit INVISTA.com, Facebook.com/ INVISTA global and Twitter.com/INVISTA.

 

 
