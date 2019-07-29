Fulfill Your Personal or Business Needs With ‘Loan Against Property’ From Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

by businesswireindia.com

High value loan amount – Arranging huge sum of money when the need arises is often a challenging task. But, with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property, one can easily avail high value loan at affordable price. Salaried people are granted a maximum of Rs 1 crore whereas self-employed can avail up to Rs 3.5 crore.

Arranging huge sum of money when the need arises is often a challenging task. But, with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property, one can easily avail high value loan at affordable price. Salaried people are granted a maximum of Rs 1 crore whereas self-employed can avail up to Rs 3.5 crore. Flexible repayment tenure – Repayment tenure of Loan Against Property is comparatively larger than other options such as personal loan, hence it becomes an ideal option for people who are looking at borrowing a huge sum of money and require sufficient time to repay the same. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers a tenure of 2- 20 years for salaried individuals and up to 18 years for self-employed to repay the loan. An individual can easily part-prepay or prepay the loan anytime amount at minimal charges.

Repayment tenure of Loan Against Property is comparatively larger than other options such as personal loan, hence it becomes an ideal option for people who are looking at borrowing a huge sum of money and require sufficient time to repay the same. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers a tenure of 2- 20 years for salaried individuals and up to 18 years for self-employed to repay the loan. An individual can easily part-prepay or prepay the loan anytime amount at minimal charges. Balance transfer facility – If an individual already has an existing loan, he/she can easily transfer it using ‘Loan Against Property Balance Transfer’ facility with minimal documentation and quick processing and can avail high value top-up loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited.

If an individual already has an existing loan, he/she can easily transfer it using ‘Loan Against Property Balance Transfer’ facility with minimal documentation and quick processing and can avail high value top-up loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited. Flexi Dropline feature – With this facility, one can borrow on the go and pay interest only on the amount utilized. This helps individuals easily manage their finances and pay interest-only EMIs.

With this facility, one can borrow on the go and pay interest only on the amount utilized. This helps individuals easily manage their finances and pay interest-only EMIs. Hassle-free process – Time is crucial in a scenario where one requires immediate funds. With Loan Against Property from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, one can easily get the loan amount in 4 days with minimal documentation, doorstep service and simple eligibility criteria.

Time is crucial in a scenario where one requires immediate funds. With from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, one can easily get the loan amount in 4 days with minimal documentation, doorstep service and simple eligibility criteria. Online management – In today’s world of digitization, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited ensures to provide its customers a seamless experience through its tools such as Loan Against property Eligibility Calculator, Loan Against property EMI Calculator and Customer Portal to manage the loan easily.

Owning an asset, either a residential or commercial property is one of the major milestones in an individual’s life. This asset can come in handy when a person requires a large sum of money to fulfill any personal or business needs or even in case of any major financial uncertainty. One can easily mortgage the property and avail Loan Against Property, instead of selling it and losing the ownership of the asset.Financing your child’s education, managing your wedding expenses, expanding your business, or even handling unforeseen medical expenses, aenables you to do it all. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a 100 percent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country offers customized ‘Loan Against Property’ at an affordable interest rate to salaried and self-employed individuals. What’s more, this debt consolidation tool is a secured loan offered by BHFL for a longer tenure and at lower interest rates.Read on to learn more about ‘Loan Against Property’ (LAP) from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited:An individual can now easily address a range of personal and business obligations without any hassle with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property at an attractive interest rate. Now you can through an easy online procedure and after you complete the documentation, the loan amount will be disbursed to your account within 4 days of approval.Source: Businesswire