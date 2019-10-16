Future Gaming Announces Launch of Diwali Bumper Lotteries

Business Wire India
- Future gaming begins sale of 3 different lotteries under the Dear brand
- Prize amount up to 10 crores
- Home Delivery of tickets in West Bengal, Maharashtra, & Punjab
Future Gaming, the leading distributor of lotteries in the Indian states since past 28 years has geared up to celebrate Diwali with a bang for its customers by introducing three big lotteries with prizes up to 10 crores in the states of West Bengal, Maharashtra & Punjab.
Future Gaming enjoys a leading market share by distributing state government approved lotteries in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh & Mizoram. It is also the highest GST paying lottery distributor in India.
Mr. Jose Charles Martin, Director, Future Gaming, while speaking on the occasion said, “Keeping the festive season of Diwali
in mind, we have specifically requested the Lottery organizing State Govts for Dear Diwali Bumper, Dear Kali Puja Bumper and Dear Super Lotteries which offer prizes worth crores in Rs 2,000/-, Rs. 200/- and Rs. 50 respectively. I would like to invite all our customers in West Bengal, Maharashtra & Punjab to come ahead and try their luck with our Diwali bumper lotteries. I’m also very thankful of customers who continued to keep their faith in us.”
1. Dear Diwali Bumper by Sikkim State Lottery
~ Available in Maharashtra, Punjab & West Bengal
Cost of ticket:
2,000/-
Prizes
1st
prize: 10 Crores (2 Prizes of Rs. 5 Crores)
2nd
prize: 2 Crores (2 Prizes of Rs. 1 Crore)
3rd
prize: 1 Crore (10 Prizes of Rs. 10Lakhs)
4th
prize: 1.80 crore (2000 Prizes of Rs.9000)
5th
prize: 1.40 crore (2000 prizes of Rs.7000)
6th
Prize: 1 crore (2000 prizes of Rs.5000)
7th
prize: 80 lakhs (2000 prizes of Rs.4000)
8th
prize: 60 lakhs (2000 Prizes of Rs.3000)
Draw details
Date: 2nd
November 2019
Draw time: 4:30 pm
Results
: Live draw will be shown on YouTube and results can also be checked on Sikkim State Lottery website which is http://www.sikkimlotteries.com
2. Dear Kali Puja Bumper by Nagaland State Lottery
~ Available in Maharashtra, Punjab & West Bengal
Cost of ticket:
200/-
Prizes:
1st
prize: 2 Crores (1 prize of Rs. 2 crores)
2nd
prize: 10 Lakhs (1 prize of Rs. 10 lakhs)
3rd
prize: 4.5 lakhs (50 prizes of Rs.9000)
4th
Prize: 17.5 lakhs (350 prizes of Rs.5000)
5th
prize: 21 lakhs (700 prizes of Rs.3000)
6th
prize: 14 lakhs (700 prizes of Rs.2000)
7th
prize: 7 lakhs (700 prizes of Rs.1000)
8th
prize: 35 lakhs (7000 prizes of Rs.500)
Draw details
Date: 29th
October 2019
Draw time: 4:30 pm
Results
: Live draw will be shown on YouTube and Results can also be checked on Nagaland State Lottery website http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/
3. Dear Super by Sikkim State Lottery
~ Available in Maharashtra, Punjab & West Bengal
Cost of ticket:
50/-
Prize
1st
prize: 17 lakhs (1 Prize of Rs 17 lakhs)
2nd
prize: 3.6 lakhs (40 Prizes of Rs.9000)
3rd
prize: 2 lakhs (40 prizes of Rs.5000)
4th
Prize: 80 Thousand (40 prizes of Rs.2000)
5th
prize: 80 Thousand (80 prizes of Rs.1000)
6th
prize: 2 lakhs (400 prizes of Rs.500)
7th
prize: 10 Lakhs (10000 prizes of Rs.100)
Draw details
Date: 24th
October 2019
Draw time: 4:30 PM
Results can be checked on Sikkim State Lottery website http://www.sikkimlotteries.com
All these lotteries can be delivered at your doorstep in the below states:
Maharashtra : +91 9930425378
West Bengal : 1800 102 3680
Punjab : +91 9417052976
Source: Businesswire