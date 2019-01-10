‘Future of Learning: Unconference’- A Global Forum on Future Education by Kidovators

The 21st-century skills and competencies education organization, Kidovators, is getting the world and India’s finest school leaders and educators to a single forum to discuss and deliberate on the new age learning methodologies, spaces and environments across India. The event will be held on 11th January 2019 at JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru, Karnataka. ‘Future of Learning: Unconference’ will focus on building and proposing 21st Century Education Development Policies, Frameworks and Future of Learning in K-12 segment. Kidovators will also award and felicitate schools & educators, and student achievers under award category of ‘World 100 21st Century Education Awards’ and ’18 under 18 Awards’ respectively.

Kidovators – Future of Learning: Unconference

The Unconference 2019 will facilitate a stage for global educators with futuristic vision from across the world to step ahead and share ideas to develop future human capital and inculcate 21st-century skills. The event will witness a keynote from Mr. Anil Swarup, Former Secretary – School Education and Literacy, Ministry of HRD. The prominent speakers at Unconference will include Mr. Anurabh Singh, Ms. Kathleen Naglee, Ms. Allan Kjaer Anderson, Ms. Ragini Chaudhary, Ms. Cecilia Carnefeldt, Mr. Peri Maheshwari, Mr. Kulbhushan Sharma, Mr. Raghav Podar, and others. Kidovators will also release the annual report of the organization at the Unconference.

Excited about the event, Mr. Priyadeep Sinha, Founder and CEO, Kidovators says, “Students entering the schools today start working after nearly 2 decades and will probably continue work till the 2070s. To thrive in a rapidly evolving and changing world, different skill set and education will be needed. World Economic Forum has also reported that Complex Problem Solving, Creativity, Critical Thinking to be Top 3 skills needed to thrive in the future. This is the need of the hour to shift from mundane education base and regular skill sets towards non-linear, creative and critical thinking based education and skills. ‘Future of Learning: Unconference’ will unveil a flurry of exciting thoughts and ideas around the best practices of 21st century education from some of the most respected educators from around the world. We expect that our initiative will bring a wave of futuristic transformation in the education system and will help in reframing the future skill sets.”

Talking about the Unconference 2019, Ms. Cecilia Carnefeldt, CEO & President of Kunskapsskolan Sweden & speaker at Unconference says, “We have a clarion call amongst us to prepare our children for an unpredictable future. ‘Future of Learning: Unconference’, is an excellent initiative and opportunity to discuss this burgeoning issues and come up with potential alternates to make a better future.”

About Kidovators

Kidovators (www.kidovators.com) is a 21st-century skills and competencies education organization that works with K-12 stakeholders to hone and improve skills such as problem solving, creativity & critical thinking among school students. Founded by Priyadeep Sinha in 2011, Kidovators have worked with and impacted over 128,000 students from 7 countries since inception. Kidovators currently works with 340+ schools directly and over 600 schools in total. Counting Gray Matters Capital (Atlanta, USA based impact fund), M Chandrasekaran (Manipal Group), Luis Miranda (IDFC PE) among its investors, Kidovators has received awards, laurels and recognition across Asia, North America, South America from Dell, Santander Bank, Lenovo, TiE, IIM Ahmadabad among others.