Garuda Prakashan Launches ‘#Modi Again’ and ‘Saffron Swords’

One of India’s homegrown startup publishing houses – Garuda Prakashan – is all set to launch its next two books ‘#Modi Again’ and ‘Saffron Swords – Centuries of Indic Resistance to Invaders’ today after the success of its recently launched books – ‘Urban Naxals’ by Vivek Agnihotri and ‘Thank you India’ by Maria Writh.

Ankur Pathak, COO, Garuda Prakashan, Aabhas Maldahiyar, Author – Modi Again, Major Surender Poonia, Ashok Shrivastav, Journalist & Anchor DD News, Kapil Mishra MLA AAP Delhi, Maj Gen G D Bakhshi, Manoshi Sinha Rawal, Author – Saffron Swords: Centuries of Indic Resistance to Invaders and Yogaditya Singh Rawal at launch of ‘#ModiAgain’ and ’Saffron Swords’

Speaking on the launch of the two new books, Garuda CEO, Sankrant Sanu expressed, “Our aim is to bring authors, writers and creative people on a platform where they can generate and disseminate Bharat-centric content impeccably. We are pleased to bring out two highly relevant books for our times.

Aabhas' “#Modi Again: Why Modi is right for India, An Ex-Communist’s Manifesto" is the story of someone who was raised on Communist ideology but grew to question the dogmas he was taught in the education system. It's a fascinating journey about decolonization, its relevance far beyond one election.

Manoshi's "Saffron Swords: Centuries of Indic Resistance to Invaders" is another book of timeless tales. It fills in the gap in the current education system which treats invasions of India as one long saga of defeat for Indian people. The reality is quite different. These stories of resistance, of brave women and men who fought against all odds and won, will leave your inspired and transfixed."

Elucidating the motivation behind authoring the book ‘#Modi Again’, Aabhas Maldahiyar, expressed, “#ModiAgain was written with sole purpose to present myself as a “case study” for the youth of India. I once faced the toxicity of “communist” forces, though I was fortunate enough to get out of it. As the title suggests, most of the people would perceive that it’s a pitch for Narendra Modi but in reality it’s a pitch for a better “Bharat”. The book contains author’s first hand experiences which speaks about the reasons which would make one believe how Narendra Modi is right for India.

Commenting on her book Manoshi Sinha Rawal, said, “’Saffron Swords' is a book on 52 unsung warriors of India from the last 1300 years. It celebrates the glory of our ancestors who offered stiff resistance, won battles and fought till their last breath against Islamic invaders and British.”

