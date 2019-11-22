Gates will be Launching New Products at Excon 2019

It’s time to rethink your spiral hydraulic hoses where the market historically uses spiral performance. Come and see Gates innovated wire braid hose which will go beyond spiral performance. Come and visit Gates team during the upcoming Excon, BIEC ground, Bangalore from 10-14th December 2019. They will be available at Stall No. A3, Hall 2, Lower Level.

Gates, Excon 2019 Banner

Equipped with the latest technology, Gates India family is excited to meet & greet their end customers, OEM partners, and channel partners during the show with their new improved products & technologies. During this 5-day Excon expo, Gates is coming up with technologies & products to redefine the limit of flexibility and compressed solutions without any settlement of performance. Gates is awaiting your presence at Excon to be a spectator of the products of today that meet the needs of tomorrow. Confirm your meeting with Gates today: forms.gle/swp9GNtFrwYYfpjf9.

Gates, Excon invite 2019

YouTube Link for the invite: youtu.be/UrSXb_I0DHs.

Excon is South Asia’s largest trade fair on construction equipment & technology. Excon expo is a single platform to demonstrate the newest technology & the products of the construction industry in India, happens an alternate year. Why wait, book your meeting with Gates today. Click here and win a surprise goodie bag forms.gle/swp9GNtFrwYYfpjf9



About Gates

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Gates products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors, and vacuum cleaners, and virtually every form of transportation. Gates products are sold in 128 countries across four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Greater China; and East Asia and India.

Contact your local Gates representative or visit www.Gates.com to learn more or write back to [email protected].